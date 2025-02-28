HorseGrooms Insiders Membership: A New Way to Support the People Who Keep Horses at Their Best

WELLINGTON, FL – HorseGrooms, the global platform dedicated to supporting professional grooms, has launched its HorseGrooms Insiders membership—an exclusive opportunity for grooms to learn from top professionals and access invaluable resources to enhance their careers. HorseGrooms is committed to keeping horsemanship alive and improving horse welfare through education and community support.

What is HorseGrooms Insiders?

HorseGrooms Insiders is a premium membership designed to provide education, community, and professional growth opportunities for grooms. Membership benefits include:

Monthly Q&A sessions with top grooms and equestrian experts

A private space in the HorseGrooms Community for discussions and networking

Access to exclusive educational content and resources

Discounts from industry partners such as Wellington International, Horse & Country, Unbridled Form, and Freely Forward Bodywork

A chance to be chosen as the Corro HorseGroom of the Month. Each winner receives a $100 Corro gift card and is featured in a special interview, shared in Corro’s newsletter and on the HorseGrooms website.

Grooms can join before March 31 and get 50% off their first year with the code WINTERCIRCUIT2025.

How Trainers, Riders, and Barn Owners Can Support Grooms

Owners, trainers, and equestrian businesses play a vital role in ensuring grooms have access to ongoing education and career development. Ways to contribute and to empower their team include:

Gifting an Insiders Membership to your groom—a small investment in their growth and well-being

to your groom—a small investment in their growth and well-being Becoming a Stable Supporter , which directly funds resources and initiatives for grooms

, which directly funds resources and initiatives for grooms Sponsoring a MeetUp or Q&A session, making it possible for more grooms to attend at no cost

Upcoming Events & MeetUps

HorseGrooms MeetUps have been a game-changer for the grooming community, offering in-person learning experiences in Wellington, FL. These free educational events provide grooms with hands-on training and industry connections. Upcoming topics include:

March 4: Feeding Tips & Advice for Performance, Recovery & Digestive Health (sponsored by Red Mills)

Feeding Tips & Advice for Performance, Recovery & Digestive Health (sponsored by Red Mills) March 18: Managing Laura Kraut’s Operation and Kelcie’s Treats with Mary Elizabeth Kent & Kevin Nairne

These events are free to attend, but sponsorships are welcome to help expand the program.

Join the Movement—Support HorseGrooms Today

By supporting HorseGrooms, you’re contributing to the future of professional grooms and ensuring that the industry’s essential caretakers receive the recognition and resources they deserve. Together, we can keep horsemanship alive and improve horse welfare for future generations.

To learn more about the HorseGrooms Insiders Membership, the Stable Support Program, or sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.horsegrooms.com/ or contact Dinette Neuteboom at dinette@horsegrooms.com.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global community dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for professional grooms. Through resources, networking, and educational events, HorseGrooms empowers grooms to thrive in their careers while elevating the standards of horse care across the equestrian industry. Our mission is to keep horsemanship alive and improve horse welfare by providing essential knowledge and fostering a strong community.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette@horsegrooms.com

(561) 246 9068

http://www.horsegrooms.com/