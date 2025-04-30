HorseGrooms Wraps Up a Season of Community, Education, and Industry Recognition

At HorseGrooms, everything begins with the belief that connection, horsemanship, and mutual support are the foundation of great horse care. This past winter, that belief came to life through a season of free, in-person MeetUps held in Wellington, Florida, and at Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California—gatherings created to bring grooms together, foster learning, and provide a sense of community in a profession that can often feel isolating.

From FEI jog tips and hoof care to stretching techniques, nutrition, and grooming across disciplines, each session focused on the real-world challenges grooms face every day. The series kicked off with a December MeetUp in California and continued almost weekly in Wellington from January through March. These events were more than educational—they offered belonging.

Generosity

At the heart of each evening was the generosity of the industry’s best: veterinarians, barn managers, bodyworkers, and other top professionals who volunteered their time and knowledge to support the grooming community. Their willingness to share insight and show up in solidarity made a lasting impact. With snacks and open conversations, the evenings were welcoming, supportive, and full of the camaraderie that is central to HorseGrooms’ mission.

Topics included:

FEI arrival exam rules and jog etiquette

Horse anatomy and basic stretching

Nutrition and recovery for high-performance horses

First-aid hoof care and braiding techniques across disciplines

Skin care for horses and grooms

Self-care, yoga, and injury prevention

Stable management methods and behind-the-scenes insights

“What touched me the most was how grateful the grooms were that we organized these MeetUps,” said Dinette Neuteboom, founder of HorseGrooms. “That simple appreciation reminded me why we started this—to make grooms feel seen, supported, and part of something bigger. At the same time, it’s clear there’s still work to do. If we want grooming to be a viable long-term career, we need more systemic support—better resources, visibility, and respect for the knowledge this job requires.”

A Platform the Industry Is Embracing

In a sport where grooms are essential but still too often overlooked, HorseGrooms is bridging the gap—creating space for professional development, shared knowledge, and real recognition. With over 1,000 active members already engaged in the HorseGrooms Community, the platform clearly addresses a long-standing need for connection and support among grooms. Through its MeetUps, online community, and educational platform, HorseGrooms is becoming an indispensable resource for grooms and the professionals who rely on them.

That growing impact hasn’t gone unnoticed. HorseGrooms is proud to be a Member Perk Sponsor of US Equestrian, and has recently been featured in the Plaid Horse Magazine and on The Plaidcast, the Stormlily Marketing Podcast, and the podcast of Equestrian Business Women. The platform was also honored as the Grand Champion of The Plaid Horse’s 2024 Equine Impact Small Business Contest, underscoring its rising role in reshaping the conversation around grooming and horse care.

Looking Ahead

As the industry shifts into summer mode, HorseGrooms remains focused on its mission: to support grooms and contribute to better horse care through practical, accessible, and community-driven resources. Whether through monthly Q&A webinars, digital guides, or behind-the-scenes interviews, HorseGrooms continues to be a steady, evolving presence in a demanding profession.

HorseGrooms: Elevating Equine Care and Championing Grooms Worldwide

HorseGrooms is a premier platform dedicated to empowering grooms—the unsung heroes of the equestrian world. Recognized by US Equestrian as an Official MemberPerk Sponsor, HorseGrooms provides resources that emphasize horse welfare, ethical care practices, and professional development. From expertly crafted guides to community connections, the platform supports grooms in delivering exceptional care while navigating the challenges of their demanding roles.

Launched in January of 2025, the Insiders program inside the HorseGrooms Community offers exclusive content, including monthly Q&A sessions with top grooms and direct access to HorseGrooms Mentors—experienced professionals eager to share their expertise. With a mission rooted in education and respect, HorseGrooms fosters a global community where grooms can connect, grow, and thrive. Explore more at horsegrooms.com.

