Don’t Miss April’s Episodes of the Number One Equestrian Podcast!

The Plaidcast is a weekly horse show inspired podcast hosted by Piper Klemm, Ph.D., publisher of The Plaid Horse magazine, and Tonya, a Mental Skills Coach and author who works with riders all over the world. Guests include Olympic equestrians, top hunter/jumper and equitation riders, trainers, horse show managers and industry insiders. Tune in for in depth conversations on topics that matter: horsemanship, collegiate equestrian, the state of our sport and horse show how to’s for riders at every level.

Plaidcast 397: Tonya Johnston’s Inside Your Ride with Val Renihan by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services

September 6, 2024 – Tonya Johnston, Mental Skills Coach speaks with Val Renihan, one of the country’s top trainers. Tonya also discusses looking back on your defining moments as a rider as a way of claiming your best qualities and traits.

Plaidcast 398: Catie Staszak & Dani Waldman by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services

September 13, 2024 – Piper speaks with Catie Staszak about her experience working the Paris Olympics as NBC’s Equestrian Data Analyst. Dani Waldman also joins to talk about her new role in the equestrian world.

Plaidcast 399: Berry Porter & Jennifer Glass by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services

September 20, 2024 – Piper speaks with top trainer Berry Porter about the upcoming indoor finals season. Jen Glass also joins to talk about this year’s Capital Challenge Horse Show.

Listen in!Plaidcast 400: Laura Kraut & Katie Prudent by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services – September 27, 2024 – Piper speaks with two legendary horse women, Laura Kraut and Katie Prudent about the new nonprofit program, Road to the Top.

