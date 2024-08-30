Horses in the Morning Podcast Launches First Ever Poop Week, Sponsored by Poseidon Animal Health

Ocala, FL (August 27, 2024) The popular *Horses in the Morning* daily podcast is excited to announce its first-ever “Poop Week”, sponsored by Poseidon Animal Health. Inspired by the popularity of Shark Week but with a unique equine twist, Poop Week kicks off on September 9, 2024, with a lineup of poop-related content that every horse lover will enjoy. The week will be filled with discussions about horse poop—how to make it healthier, manage it, compost it, and more.

With the average horse producing about 50 pounds of manure each day, managing horse poop is a huge part of any horse owner’s life. Whether you’re shoveling it, testing it, or even tossing it for fun as a teenager, *Horses in the Morning* promises a light-hearted and informative look at the topic. Featuring a range of expert guests, including veterinarians, homesteaders, worming specialists, and even the organizer of the Manure Expo, Poop Week is set to be an entertaining and educational experience. Listeners also get a chance to share their own funny horse poop stories.

Tune in the week of September 9th by subscribing to *Horses in the Morning* on your favorite podcast platform, or visit HorsesintheMorning.com (http://HorsesintheMorning.com). With over 3,500 episodes under its belt, “Horses in the Morning” is one of the longest-running daily podcasts worldwide, providing a lively, lighthearted take on all things equestrian. Proudly part of the Equine Network Family, the show is now celebrating its 14th year.

**About the Sponsor: Poseidon Animal Health**

Poseidon Animal Health was Founded in 2017 by Linda Goldspink-Lord and Peter Lord. Inspired by Linda’s personal health journey and Pete’s frustrations with the lack of transparency and quality controls in the supplement industry they created a range of science-backed supplements to support greater wellness in animals through improved gut health. Our family-owned Australian business has already helped thousands of horses worldwide and represents the latest advancements in scientific research across the fields of Veterinary Medicine, Equine Nutrition, and Microbiology. Poseidon products are now proudly manufactured and distributed in the USA, delivering on our mission of making good gut health accessible to more animals. Learn more at https://poseidonanimalhealth.com/

