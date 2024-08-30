NSBA Yearling Sale and Yearling Graduates Generate Interest

The National Snaffle Bit Association hosted its annual NSBA Markel Insurance Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale on Friday, August 16, during the 2024 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity.

The sale saw 104 yearlings pass through the sale ring. The 2024 sale saw an average of $17,490 per head, and generated a sale graduate purse of $186,622.50 for graduates who show in either 2025 or 2026.

The High Selling Horse and High Selling Mare was Extremely Snappy, consigned by Kent Ray Taylor, which brought $100.000; the High Selling Gelding was Key Stone Lite, consigned by Bob and Kathie Kennedy and sold for $62,000.00, while the High Selling Stallion, Made To Be, was consigned by Cindy McGraw and brought $42,000.00. The High Selling Hunter Under Saddle Horse was GTG Hold My Beer, consigned by Angela Dahse, which sold for $35,500.



Previous sale graduates who showed at the 2024 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity saw a big return on their investment. Twelve two year olds earned a share of the $109,060.75 in purse money from the 2023 sale, with pay checks ranging from $5,453.00 to $12,269.33. Twelve three year old graduates also earned a share of their 2022 sale graduate purse of $105,497.50. Their earnings ranged from $5,274.88 to $11,868.46.



Owners of sale graduates were required to declare a class within the Breeders Championship Futurity class list one day before their class was shown and place in the top ten placings to earn their share of the purse. The sale graduate purse is generated from the yearling sale annually, and divided in half to be earned by graduates in either a two year old or three year old Breeders Championship Futurity class.

ABOUT THE NSBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SHOW AND BREEDERS CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURITY

The 2024 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity took place August 8-18 at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex at Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show offered All Breed classes and awarded more than $1.5 million in cash and prizes.

The 2024 event marked the 19th annual NSBA World Championship Show. NSBA has held events annually in Tulsa, Oklahoma for more than 20 years. The 2024 show generated a $7.5 million economic impact the Tulsa area.

ABOUT THE NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about the NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

