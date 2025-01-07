IMPORTANT – SCHEDULE CHANGE

2025 NCHA NRR CAT KING COLE SUPER STAKES AND NATIONAL CIRCUIT CHAMPIONSHIP

FORT WORTH, TX – It is with great excitement that the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) is announcing the renovation of the Will Rogers Memorial Complex. This innovative reconstruction of the facilities promises an improved experience for competitors and viewers alike for future shows. Renovations are expected to be completed by early November 2025, just in time for the NCHA Metallic Cat World Championship Futurity. We eagerly anticipate this significant journey for the cutting community.

Cutting action returns to the historic Will Rogers Memorial Complex from Wednesday, March 19th, through Tuesday, April 15th. The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2025 NRR Cat King Cole Super Stakes presented by Beechfork Ranch and the second annual National Circuit Championship, which is now on the nchacutting.com website.

NRR Cat King Cole Super Stakes Presented by Beechfork Ranch

Following the 2024 NCHA Metallic Cat World Championship Futurity, the NRR Cat King Cole Super Stakes is the second jewel in the NCHA’s Triple Crown series and is limited to nominated horses foaled in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and sired by a Stallion Subscribed to the NCHA Stallion / Foal program for those years.

Entry Deadlines (Please note that late fees apply after the due date.)

1 st payment postmark date is January 15 th , 2025

2nd payment postmark date is February 14th, 2025.

Schedule Change – Open / Amateur / Non-Pro

Competition for the Amateur Division IMMEDIATELY follows the Open. The Non-Pro competition will finish the event. This change maximizes the opportunity for National Circuit Championship Qualifiers to also enter and compete in the NRR Cat King Cole Super Stakes with minimal schedule conflict.

Arena Location / Stall Renovation

The exciting Will Rogers Memorial Center (WRMC) Coliseum renovation project will be in full swing – therefore the NRR Cat King Cole Super Stakes’ home will be the WRMC John Justin Arena. Live cattle practice works, flag works, and the mechanical cow will still be available in multiple locations, offering maximum warm-up opportunities. Coliseum renovation coincides with a complete refurbishing of the Burnett stalling barn. Exhibitors who normally are stalled in the Burnett stalls should contact the NCHA Office to arrange preferred alternative stalling accommodations at WRMC.

National Circuit Championship

NCHA is also excited to offer a second competition held during the event. The 2nd second annual NCHA National Circuit Championship kicks off on April 4 and runs through April 12th in the WRMC Watt Arena.

Entry Deadline is March 3, 2025 (Please note that late fees apply after the due date.)

Qualifiers have been selected, and invitations will be in the mail by mid-month.

Check horse/rider Qualifying classes: https://nchacutting.com/events/superstakes/national-circuit-qualifiers.

A full schedule for the entire event can be found at https://nchacutting.com/events/superstakes along with online entry forms, Entry/Draw Lookup, Nominated Foal and the Subscribed Stallion Lists.

Visit nchacutting.com to learn more about the NCHA, including how to become a member and locate upcoming shows in your area.

Shop or browse the newest NCHA merchandise at: https://shopncha.com.

###

[Reprinting all or part of this press release is permitted, so long as credit is given to the National Cutting Horse Association and a link is provided back to nchacutting.com.]

Media Contact:

Jessica Gryder

Marketing Manager

817-244-6188

jgryder@nchacutting.com