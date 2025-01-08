Explore Careers in Horse Racing: Apply for the Spring 2025 Amplify Mentorship Program

LEXINGTON, KY (January 08, 2025) – Amplify Horse Racing is now accepting applications for the spring 2025 intake of its Mentorship Program through Tuesday, January 28. This program offers an introductory step for youth and young adults interested in learning more about the Thoroughbred industry by pairing them with experienced professionals who provide valuable career guidance. The spring session will run from March 1 through May 31.

The suggested age range for mentee candidates is 15-25, with no restrictions based on academic achievement. The program is also accepting potential mentors who can demonstrate substantial and relevant experience in the Thoroughbred horse industry or an applied field, and can meet the program’s minimum training requirements, background check, and time commitment. All applicants must be residents of the United States, U.S. territories, or Canada.

Mentees accepted into the program will also be eligible for travel grants through Amplify, enabling them to attend industry educational opportunities. These include a weekend of behind-the-scenes tours in Kentucky hosted by Amplify in November and the organization’s annual end-of-year student networking event.

“As a former mentee, I cannot overstate the profound impact Amplify has had on my journey,” said mentorship program graduate Eric Resendiz. “For newcomers, the Thoroughbred industry can sometimes feel intimidating, but through Amplify’s mentorship program, I was able to establish a sense of familiarity with the industry thanks to my mentor. Completing the program gave me the confidence to navigate and network within the Thoroughbred industry, which has led to much of my success. Amplify’s emphasis on engaging a younger demographic is exactly what the Thoroughbred industry needs to continue evolving as both an industry and a sport. Personally, I am very excited to take the next step in my career by traveling to Ireland this month to attend the Irish National Stud Breeding Course.”

To learn about the program and apply today, prospective mentors and mentees can visit www.amplifyhorseracing.org/mentorship, or contact info@amplifyhorseracing.org for more information.

About Amplify Horse Racing: Amplify Horse Racing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that amplifies Thoroughbred industry education, mentorship, and career opportunities with horse programs for youth and young adults. We create pathways to involvement for newcomers, highlight existing initiatives, and create new resources to lead the Thoroughbred industry into the future. Horse racing might be called “the sport of kings,” but it’s a sport for everyone!

Media Contact:

Annise Montplaisir

Email: annise@amplifyhorseracing.org

Photos available upon request