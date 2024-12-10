Keeneland Catalogs 1,236 Horses to 2025 January Horses of All Ages Sale 

Click here for the online January Sale catalog

LEXINGTON, KY (Dec. 10, 2024) – Keeneland has cataloged 1,236 horses for the 68th January Horses of All Ages Sale, which will cover three sessions from Jan. 13-15, 2025. Click here for the catalog, which features broodmares and broodmare prospects, newly turned yearlings, horses of racing age, stallions and stallion prospects.

Print catalogs for the January Sale are scheduled to arrive in the mail the week of Dec. 16.

“The January Sale has opportunities for the new year whether you are preparing for the breeding season or making plans for your racing stable,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “Breeders from around the globe will be focusing on the auction, which has a unique timing advantage for sellers of nice fillies. Pinhookers and end-users will compete for the short yearlings on offer, while the selection of horses of racing age will be appealing.”

Premier offerings in the January Sale catalog include these racing or broodmare prospects:

Ain’t Broke , a Grade 3-placed daughter of Dialed In who has wins at Aqueduct, Churchill Downs and Fair Grounds. On Sunday, she finished second by a neck in the Garland of Roses S. at Aqueduct. Consigned by Grovendale Sales, agent, the 5-year-old mare is a full sister to multiple Grade 3 winner and millionaire Mr. Wireless. She is out of the Arch mare Voussoir, who has produced five winners from five foals.

, a Grade 3-placed daughter of Dialed In who has wins at Aqueduct, Churchill Downs and Fair Grounds. On Sunday, she finished second by a neck in the Garland of Roses S. at Aqueduct. Consigned by Grovendale Sales, agent, the 5-year-old mare is a full sister to multiple Grade 3 winner and millionaire Mr. Wireless. She is out of the Arch mare Voussoir, who has produced five winners from five foals. Amidst Waves , a multiple stakes-winning 3-year-old daughter of Midshipman who finished third in the 2024 Soaring Softly S. (G3) at Belmont at the Big A. Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, Amidst Waves is out of the winning Into Mischief mare Troublesome. In 2023, Amidst Waves won the Bolton Landing S. (L) at Saratoga and the Colleen S. at Monmouth Park.

, a multiple stakes-winning 3-year-old daughter of Midshipman who finished third in the 2024 Soaring Softly S. (G3) at Belmont at the Big A. Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, Amidst Waves is out of the winning Into Mischief mare Troublesome. In 2023, Amidst Waves won the Bolton Landing S. (L) at Saratoga and the Colleen S. at Monmouth Park. Callie’s Grit , a stakes-placed filly by Maclean’s Music who scored the first victory of her career at Saratoga. From the family of Grade 2 winner Bahamian Squall, the 4-year-old daughter of the winning Dynaformer mare Neith also has wins at Churchill Downs, Keeneland and Ellis Park. She is consigned by St George Sales, agent.

, a stakes-placed filly by Maclean’s Music who scored the first victory of her career at Saratoga. From the family of Grade 2 winner Bahamian Squall, the 4-year-old daughter of the winning Dynaformer mare Neith also has wins at Churchill Downs, Keeneland and Ellis Park. She is consigned by St George Sales, agent. Lady Beth , a 4-year-old daughter of Hard Spun who opened her career with a 4-length win at Gulfstream Park and is Grade 3-placed. ELiTE, agent, consigns Lady Beth, who is out of stakes-placed winner Boreale, by Makfi.

, a 4-year-old daughter of Hard Spun who opened her career with a 4-length win at Gulfstream Park and is Grade 3-placed. ELiTE, agent, consigns Lady Beth, who is out of stakes-placed winner Boreale, by Makfi. Movie Moxy , a daughter of Street Sense who was third in Saturday’s Go for Wand S. (G3) at Aqueduct following a Nov. 22 allowance victory there. Out of the Bernardini mare Casting Director, she is a half-sister to stakes winner and Grade 3-placed My Buddy B and from the family of Grade 1 winner Shadow Cast. Movie Moxy is consigned by Grovendale Sales, agent.

, a daughter of Street Sense who was third in Saturday’s Go for Wand S. (G3) at Aqueduct following a Nov. 22 allowance victory there. Out of the Bernardini mare Casting Director, she is a half-sister to stakes winner and Grade 3-placed My Buddy B and from the family of Grade 1 winner Shadow Cast. Movie Moxy is consigned by Grovendale Sales, agent. Sunset Glory (IRE), who won this year’s CTT and TOC S. (L) at Del Mar and raced in the Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G1). Bluewater Sales, agent, consigns the 4-year-old filly by Cotai Glory (GB) and out of Giant Dancer, by Giant’s Causeway.

Broodmares in the January Sale catalog are in foal to such successful sires and young stallions such as American Pharoah, Army Mule, Authentic, Bolt d’Oro, Constitution, Curlin, Epicenter, Essential Quality, Girvin, Good Magic, Gun Runner, Hard Spun, Into Mischief, Jackie’s Warrior, Justify, Life Is Good, Mandaloun, McKinzie, Munnings, Nyquist, Olympiad, Practical Joke, Quality Road, Twirling Candy, War Front and Yaupon.

Yearlings in the catalog are sons and daughters of such sires as American Pharoah, Authentic, Candy Ride (ARG), Charlatan, Constitution, Curlin, Ghostzapper, Good Magic, Justify, Knicks Go, Maclean’s Music, Maxfield, McKinzie, Munnings, Nashville, Nyquist, Omaha Beach, Quality Road, Silver State, Tapit, Twirling Candy, Uncle Mo, Upstart, Vekoma, Volatile, War Front, War of Will and Yaupon.

Sale schedule

Each session of the January Sale begins at 10 a.m. ET. The schedule is as follows:

Book 1 – Monday, Jan. 13. A total of 431 horses are in the catalog.

Book 2 – Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 14-15. Tuesday’s session has cataloged 405 horses. Wednesday’s catalog has 400 horses.

The first round of supplements to the sale will be announced Thursday, Dec. 12.

The January Sale will be livestreamed at Keeneland.com.

Yearlings graduate to graded stakes

Among the horses who were offered as yearlings at the January Sale are these 2024 graded stakes winners: Carson’s Run (Saratoga Derby Invitational-G1), Dresden Row (Durham Cup-G2 and Ontario Derby-G2), Howard Wolowitz (Aristocrat Franklin-Simpson-G1), Roses for Debra (Presque Isle Downs Masters-G2), Saudi Crown(Louisiana S. Presented by RelyneGI by Hagyard-G3), Senbei (Belmont Turf Sprint-G3) and Trikari (Belmont Derby Invitational-G1).

Since its first race meet 88 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world's largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland hosted the Breeders' Cup World Championships in 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry.

