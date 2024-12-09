Are You Ready to Make Friday the 13th a Lucky Day for America’s Horses?

You can help make this Friday, December 13 a lucky day for America’s horses! Join us to celebrate the National Day of the Horse, established by Congress in 2004, to honor the cultural, historic, and economic contributions that horses have made and continue to make.

From One Horse to Another!

Thanks to EQUUS Foundation Equine Ambassador, Lafitte De Muze, his rider, Amanda Steege, his caregiver, Tim Delovich, and his owner, Cheryl Olsten, we have $35,000 to give away to equine charities that have attained the EQUUS Foundation Guardian seal and Mentor accreditation.



Your donation on December 13 will double the impact of these carefully screened charities that work, day in and day out, to find homes for at-risk horses and horses in transition, provide safe havens for aged and infirm horses, and increase opportunities for horses to engage, inspire, and empower people.

Learn more about the Lafitte De Muze Matching campaign here.

Check out all the equines here who can benefit from your support.

That’s Not All!

Win Gift Cards for Participating!

Donors participating in our Lafitte De Muze Matching Campaign on December 13 will have the opportunity to receive free gift cards from our Gift Sponsors, Back on Track, BootJackets, and Kroops Sunglasses.

Mark Your Calendar Now!

There’s More!

You Can Also Vote!

The charity whose equine receives the most votes on December 13 will receive an additional $1,000 grant from the EQUUS Foundation. A donation is NOT required to vote.

Donate and Vote on December 13 at

equusfoundation.org/match

