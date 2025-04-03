Keeneland Reschedules Opening Friday and Saturday Races Due to Forecast of Severe Weather and Significant Flooding

Kentucky Governor issues state of emergency ahead of four-day severe weather event

LEXINGTON, KY (April 2, 2025) – Due to a forecast of severe storms and significant flooding expected in the Bluegrass region of Kentucky this weekend, Keeneland has announced it is rescheduling the first two days of its Spring Meet to ensure the safest environment for horses, participants and fans. The decision was made following Gov. Andy Beshear’s declaration earlier today of a state of emergency ahead of potentially historic amounts of rain and strong winds across the state during the next four days.

Keeneland’s opening Friday, April 4 race card, including the $750,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1), now will take place on Monday, April 7. The Saturday, April 5 race card, featuring the $1.25 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1), will be rescheduled to Tuesday, April 8. Mondays and Tuesdays are typically non-racing days.

Keeneland is closely monitoring track conditions and plans to run Sunday’s race card, which now will serve as opening day of the Spring Meet, as planned.

“The safety of our equine and human participants, as well as of our fans, is at the core of every decision we make at Keeneland,” said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin. “Our team has spent months preparing for opening weekend, and we recognize the significant impact of rescheduling our two biggest race days. While we have navigated challenging weather in the past, the conditions being forecast for the region are unprecedented for Keeneland. Ultimately, ensuring the safety of everyone involved is our top priority.”

Opening Weekend Modified Schedule – For more information, visit Keeneland.com

Ticketing

Stakes Schedule

Sunday, April 6 – Normal Operations

Gates Open 11 a.m.

First Post 1 p.m.

Kids Club Family Day

Sunday ticketholders remain unaffected.

Keeneland’s standard 48-hour cancellation policy allows ticketholders to cancel for a full refund if they choose.

MiddleGround Capital Beaumont (G2)

Palisades (L)

Monday, April 7

Gates Open 11 a.m.

First Post 1 p.m.

Free General Admission available to patrons.

Dining and Grandstand reserved seating available for purchase.

Central Bank Ashland (G1)

Transylvania (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select

Lafayette (L)

Tuesday, April 8

Gates Open 11 a.m.

First Post 1 p.m.

Free General Admission available to patrons.

Dining and Grandstand reserved seating available for purchase.

Toyota Blue Grass (G1)

Resolute Racing Madison (G1)

Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association

Valvoline Global Shakertown (G2)

Commonwealth (G3)

“Keeneland takes its responsibility seriously to host these important racing events in the safest environment possible,” said Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell. “We have been in close communication with horsemen, industry officials and trusted meteorologists, and we believe rescheduling these race days is the best way to take care of each other. Keeneland appreciates the understanding of its fans, horsemen, jockeys, trainers and sponsors as we work to ensure the safety of all involved in our race meet.”

Information for Friday and Saturday ticketholders

For those patrons who purchased tickets for opening Friday and Saturday:

Previously Purchased General Admission Tickets now will be valid for single entry on any race day during the Spring Meet, including dates that are currently sold out. All Grandstand reserved seating, dining reservations and parking will automatically receive a full refund including fees. This credit will appear to the original purchaser up to seven business days after the refund is processed.

Previous Friday and Saturday ticketholders will have the opportunity to purchase new tickets for Monday and Tuesday race days through an exclusive pre-sale window. Eligible patrons will receive an email with instructions to access. Remaining tickets for Monday and Tuesday will be available to all fans at tickets.keeneland.com beginning 8 a.m. on Friday.

﻿Free admission for historic Monday and Tuesday race days

Free General Admission will be available to all guests on both Monday and Tuesday, and no ticket purchase is required. Headlining Monday’s race card is the Central Bank Ashland and Tuesday’s race card will feature the Toyota Blue Grass, important prep races for the Kentucky Oaks (G1) and Kentucky Derby (G1), respectively.

Changes to scheduled opening weekend events at Keeneland

The Hill will be closed the first week of racing and resume normal operations on Friday, April 11. Guests who purchased private tailgate experiences or Race Day Social tickets will be contacted by RevelXP regarding their reservations. Race Day Social tickets will be automatically refunded. Sunrise Trackside is canceled for opening Saturday and will resume Saturday, April 12. Kids Club Family Day will be held as planned on Sunday, April 6, with slightly modified activities.

For more information and ongoing updates regarding Keeneland’s opening weekend operations and Monday and Tuesday race cards, please click here.

###

Since its first race meet 89 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland hosted the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Gregory

(859) 361-3490

agregory@keeneland.com