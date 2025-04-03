Tik Maynard Wins Back-to-Back titles at Road to the Horse 2025

Road to the Horse 2025 showcased top horsemanship talent from around the world as competitors demonstrated their skills March 27-30 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. Fans were on the edge of their seats to witness one of the most closely contested finishes in the event’s history for both the Wild Card Challenge and the Championship Competition.

Ultimately, it was Road to the Horse 2024 World Champion Tik Maynard who rode his way back into the winner’s circle aboard Pitchfork Ranch’s GOODLUCK SUNCAT, securing his second consecutive World Championship of Colt Starting title. With the support of pen wrangler Nick Rivera, Maynard not only secured victory in the second and third rounds of competition but was also honored with the prestigious Jack Brainard Horsemanship Award.

“It’s a test of horsemanship but it’s also a test of character and how calm and cool you can stay under pressure,” stated two-time Road to the Horse World Champion Tik Maynard. “I am leaving with such a strong sense of gratitude for the Road to the Horse family, volunteers, judges and organizers. There are so many people. I also extend gratitude to my entire team, everyone who helped me get ready for this .”

The Championship Competition was a battle to the end with all four competitors displaying exemplary horsemanship and finishing within a 200-point span. Competitors Vicki Wilson (New Zealand), Phil Haugen (United States) and Maynard (Canada) were joined by Buster McLaury, who qualified for the Championship Competition by winning the Wild Card Challenge held on Thursday and Friday.

In total, Maynard finished with $85,000 in earnings and received a Gist Silversmiths trophy buckle, an award saddle from Circle Y Saddles, and a custom Western hat from JW Brooks Custom Hat Co., along with several other prizes from Road to the Horse partners.

“We are always in awe of how emotional and captivating the Road to the Horse journey is from start to finish,” stated Morris Equine Group President Tina Battock. “This year was extra special, and our hats are off to all the competitors, fans, sponsors and crew who make it all possible.”

The Wild Card Challenge, proved, yet again, to be an exciting addition to the event schedule. Road to the Horse 2025 Wild Cards included Joseph Bentz (United States), Buster McLaury (United States), Dustin Sippola (Canada) and Cristobal Scarpati (Argentina).

At the end of the Wild Card Challenge, McLaury received $5,000 for winning the title, along with an award saddle from Circle Y Saddlery, and a trophy buckle from Gist Silversmiths. The second-place Wild Card competitor, Sippola received $3,000, Bentz $2,500 and Scarpati received $2,000. Each Wild Card and Championship competitor also received a YETI cooler, custom leather jacket from Rocket Donkey and an array of products from our valued partners.

In addition to the Championship and Wild Card competitions, throughout the four-day event fans were delighted with clinics and entertainment from top specialty acts including Dan James of Double Dan Horsemanship, trick and roman rider Liberty Cunningham, The Wranglers Drill Team, liberty horseman Luke Gingerich, the captivating six-horse hitch from the Broken Spoke Clydesdales and so much more.

Road to the Horse 2025 World Championship Competition

Tik Maynard | Cumulative Score: 1072

Colt: #5, GOODLUCK SUNCAT (GOODLUCK CATT x MS BECACO SUNNY CD by CD SON OF MAGNOLIA)

RTTH 2025 Earnings:

Round 2 Winner: $5,000

Round 3 Winner: $5,000

Overall World Champion: $75,000

Jack Brainard Horsemanship Award

Buster McLaury | Cumulative Score: 1010

Colt: #7, SUGAR CATTACK (METALLIC CATTACK x SPARKS DESIRE by CD LIGHTS)

RTTH 2025 Earnings:

Overall Reserve World Champion: $20,000

AQHA Fan Favorite Colt Award

Vicki Wilson | Cumulative Score: 973

Colt: #9, LIL SMART CATTACK (METALLIC CATTACK x LIL SMART ATTRACTION by PLAYIN ATTRACTION)

RTTH 2025 Earnings:

Round One Winner: $5,000

Overall 3rd Place: $10,000



Phil Haugen | Cumulative Score: 882

Colt: #8, STARRIN MISS BAMACAT (BAMACAT x STARRIN MISS PLAYGUN by PLAYGUN)

RTTH 2025 Earnings:

Overall 4th Place: $5,000

Wild Card Challenge

Buster McLaury:| Cumulative Score: 897

Colt: #6, PLAYFUL TEA POT (PLAYIN STYLISH x SHINEY TEA POT DOC by TEJONS PEPPY DOC)

RTTH 2025 Earnings:

Wild Card Champion: $5,000

Dustin Sippola | Cumulative Score: 893.5

Colt: #4, SHESA BLU BOON CAT (ONCE IN A BLU BOON x SHESA SKYLINE CAT by BET HESA CAT)

RTTH 2025 Earnings:

Wild Card Reserve Champion: $3,000

Joseph Bentz | Cumulative Score: 882

Colt: #1, PLAYGIRL N CD (NASTY CD X TRR MS PEP PLAYBOY by PEPCID)

RTTH 2025 Earnings:

Wild Card 3rd Place: $2,500

Cristobal Scarpati | Cumulative Score: 403.5

Colt: #5, METALIC TOO SUEN (BOON TOO SUEN x KNEW SHE WAS METALIC by METALLIC CAT)

RTTH 2025 Earnings:

Wild Card 4th Place: $2,000

The Road to the Horse 2025 scoring breakdown and format is available at RoadtotheHorse.com. Road to the Horse 2026 takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park on March 19-22. Tickets are available now at RoadtotheHorse.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Follow Road to the Horse on Facebook for the latest information.

About Road to the Horse

Founded in 2003, Road to the Horse strives to inspire people to reach a higher level of horsemanship and develop unity with a horse based on trust and not fear. We believe that through education and entertainment, we can change people’s ideas and create a better world for the horse. Road to the Horse competitions identify the superior colt starter who accumulates the highest score. Judging focuses on the competitor and the effectiveness of their horsemanship methodology to communicate, educate, and build a partnership with their colt based on trust. Fans witness the entire journey, from colt selection to the final obstacle challenge. Event schedule and tickets available at www.RoadtotheHorse.com.

About Morris Equine Group

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News and Barrel Horse News. The group also includes The Ranch at NRS, formerly known as NRS Event Center, and EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is also home to the National Barrel Horse Association, the West Coast Barrel Racing Association, the first-ever PBR Team Series Champions Nashville Stampede and the World Championship of Colt Starting, Road to the Horse.

