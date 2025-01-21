Keeneland to Offer Spring Meet Stakes Schedule Worth Season Record $9.4 Million

Toyota Blue Grass now at all-time high of $1.25 million



LEXINGTON, KY (Jan. 21, 2025) – Keeneland has increased the value of 16 stakes to be run during the 2025 Spring Meet – led by a $250,000 boost to the season’s signature Toyota Blue Grass (G1) to $1.25 million – and will award a meet record $9.4 million for a total of 19 stakes scheduled during 15 days of racing fromApril 4-25. The Toyota Blue Grass joins the Fall Meet’s Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) as Keeneland’s two $1.25 million races, which are the richest in track history. The Coolmore Turf Mile reached that level in October when total stakes purses for the Fall Meet were a track record $9.85 million.

Other purse increases include $150,000 for the Central Bank Ashland (G1), now worth $750,000, and $200,000 for the Transylvania (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select, which becomes a $600,000 race.

Contributing to the purses for the total of 19 stakes to be run during the Spring Meet is $2.25 million available from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF), pending approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation.

“Keeneland’s Spring Meet is the destination of many of Thoroughbred racing’s biggest names,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell said. “The racing world converges here because they know this is where the best jockeys, trainers and horses will be, and they want to compete at the highest level. We are excited to continue to grow our racing program and eager to welcome horsemen and fans from around the world for Keeneland this spring.”

The 101st running of the Toyota Blue Grass at 1 1/8 miles on Saturday, April 5 and the 88th running of the Central Bank Ashland at 1 1/16 miles – the year’s first Grade 1 event for fillies, which will run the day before on opening day of the meet – are key springtime races on the dirt for 3-year-olds.

In addition, the two races both are worth 200 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and Road to the Kentucky Oaks, respectively, with the winners of each stakes earning 100 qualifying points to the respective classic.

The early nomination deadline for the two races is Feb. 15. Late nominations are due March 19.



Ten stakes over opening three days

Joining the Central Bank Ashland on the season’s first day are two other stakes for 3-year-olds: the aforementioned Transylvania (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select, at 1 1/16 miles on the turf, and the Lafayette (L), a 7-furlong dirt race.

The Lafayette was upgraded to a listed race for 2025.

The next day, the Toyota Blue Grass highlights the five stakes on the card, which annually is Keeneland’s biggest race day of the year. Joining the race are the $650,000 Resolute Racing Madison (G1), for fillies and mares at 7 furlongs on the dirt; the $500,000 Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association, for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile on the grass; the $400,000 Valvoline Global Shakertown (G2), for 3-year-olds and up at 5½ furlongs on the turf; and the $350,000 Commonwealth (G3), for older horses at 7 furlongs on the dirt.

Keeneland raised the purse of the Appalachian Presented by Japan Racing Association by $100,000 and added $50,000 each to the value of the Resolute Racing Madison, the Valvoline Global Shakertown and the Commonwealth.

Stakes action for 3-year-olds will continue Sunday of opening weekend with the $400,000 MiddleGround Capital Beaumont (G2), at 7 furlongs, 184 feet, on the dirt for fillies, and the $300,000 Palisades (L), at 5½ furlongs on the grass.

The Palisades purse has increased $50,000.

Giant’s Causeway moves to second Sunday

Again this year, stakes races are concentrated on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

On Friday, April 11, Keeneland will run two turf stakes that both have purse increases of $50,000: the $650,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1), for 4-year-olds and up at 1 mile, and the $300,000 FanDuel Limestone (L), for 3-year-old fillies going 5½ furlongs.

Two stakes the following day are the $650,000 Jenny Wiley (G1), a 1 1/16-mile turf race for fillies and mares, which increased in value by $50,000, and the $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3), for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles. The final prep on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, the Stonestreet Lexington will award a total of 42 Derby qualifying points. Of those, 20 points will go to the winner.

Keeneland has moved the $350,000 Giant’s Causeway (G3), a 5½-furlong turf race for fillies and mares, from the second Saturday to the following day, Sunday, April 13, to be a stand-alone stakes that day and has increased the purse by $50,000.

For the final days of the Spring Meet, older horses will compete in four graded stakes each worth $50,000 more than last year. The $350,000 Baird Doubledogdare (G3), for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt, will be held Friday, April 18. Two stakes on Saturday, April 19 are the $400,000 VisitLEX Elkhorn (G2), at 1½ miles on the turf, and the $350,000 Ben Ali (G3), at 1 3/16 miles on the dirt.

Easter falls on Sunday, April 20, when Keeneland will be closed for racing.

Friday, April 26 is the final day of the Spring Meet when Keeneland will showcase racing and its world-renowned auctions. The race card will feature the final stakes increased by $50,000: the $350,000 Bewitch (G3) Presented by Keeneland Sales, for fillies and mares at 1½ miles on the turf.

Following the races, Keeneland will hold the April Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale.

Keeneland 2025 Spring Meet Stakes Schedule

Date Stakes KTDF* Contribution to Purse Division Distance April 4 $750,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) $150,000 3YO Fillies 1 1/16 Miles April 4 $600,000 Transylvania (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select $100,000 3YOs 1 1/16 Miles (T) April 4 $400,000 Lafayette (L) $100,000 3YOs 7 Furlongs April 5 $1,250,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G1) $250,000 3YOs 1 1/8 Miles April 5 $650,000 Resolute Racing

Madison (G1) $150,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 7 Furlongs April 5 $500,000 Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association $100,000 3YO Fillies 1 Mile (T) April 5 $400,000 Valvoline Global Shakertown (G2) $100,000 3YOs & Up 5½ Furlongs (T) April 5 $350,000 Commonwealth (G3) $100,000 4YO & Up 7 Furlongs April 6 $400,000 MiddleGround Capital Beaumont (G2) $100,000 3YO Fillies 7 Furlongs, 184’ April 6 $300,000 Palisades (L) $100,000 3YO 5½ Furlongs (T) April 11 $650,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) $150,000 4YOs & Up 1 Mile (T) April 11 $300,000 FanDuel Limestone (L) $100,000 3YO Fillies 5½ Furlongs (T) April 12 $650,000 Jenny Wiley (G1) $150,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 1 1/16 Miles (T) April 12 $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3) $100,000 3YOs 1 1/16 Miles April 13 $350,000 Giant’s Causeway (G3) $100,000 3YOs & Up, F&M 5½ Furlongs (T) April 18 $350,000 Baird Doubledogdare (G3) $100,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 1 1/16 Miles April 19 $400,000 VisitLEX Elkhorn (G2) $100,000 4YOs & Up 1½ Miles (T) April 19 $350,000 Ben Ali (G3) $100,000 4YOs & Up 1 3/16 Miles April 25 $350,000 Bewitch (G3)

Presented by Keeneland Sales $100,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 1½ Miles (T)

*Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund. All KTDF purse allotments are subject to approval of the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation.

