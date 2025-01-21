Horizon Structures Presents Series: The Modern-Day Stable Row

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

The extensive layout options for the modern day stable-row offer an affordable structural horse housing component that will fit a myriad a sites. Highly functional designs can be created with intelligent forethought about how the day-to day tasks can be best accomplished. It is a smart move to think about spaces that offer minimum trudging back and forth for horse caregivers and access portals for large delivery equipment to service the stables with supplies. Let’s look at creating stalls and stabling by siting the ‘boxes’ for optimal ease of use.

Supermarket Designs

Larger equine facilities benefit from setting shed-row stalls back-to-back in supermarket style. Most racetracks operate this design, as it comfortably adapts to meet the needs of the high traffic flow of trainers and their horses. It maintains proximity between units with a natural division between structures that offers a useful working space for moving horses back and forth and accommodates vehicular access when needed.

Going To Great Lengths

One of the most common mistakes when using a shedrow design is to opt for one continuous length of stalls. Without offering an access point or break between structures the walk from one end to the other when leading a horse, pushing a wheelbarrow or hauling hay nets can become onerous.

However, while the long and thin footprint of one long line of stalls might be hard to work with on a daily basis, the benefits are twofold. It can easily be sited on narrow lots and it provides a privacy barrier between the horse property and the neighbors.

Traditional Courtyard Design

The privacy aspect and shelter from high winds and cold weather provided with the traditional courtyard stabling design was popular back in the day for good reasons.

Horses enjoy viewing each other from their stable doors; supervision of the equine inhabitants and their caregivers is easily accomplished from a central vantage point; the courtyard offers a quiet space where horses can be bathed/groomed, tacked up; and all the services and care needs are centralized.

Downsides to courtyard design:

· The central area can become sunbaked in hot weather as breezes cannot infiltrate the horse structures to reach the interior space

· Poor access for large equipment with no turning room if center space is too small or entrance ways are too limiting in width and height

· Drainage and snow-plowing can be problematic

· Manure disposal must be addressed

· Parking issues need to be solved for visitors, and points of access for veterinary and farrier trucks is a must

Avoid issues with ingress/egress by incorporating access to storage areas for hay and supplies located in each corner of the courtyard from the exterior as well as interior. This way supplies can be delivered via tractor-trailers or large trucks and stacked for use from one side while allowing access from the interior side when they are required.

Tip: When designing any access point ensure there is sufficient turning room for the larger vehicles and that the horse structure itself, any barn overhang, lean-to, its pillars and supports are protected from accidental impact from vehicles navigating the space. Similarly ‘look up’ and ensure that the height of roof lines such as gable ends and soffits are clear of standard heights of large equipment (generally 16’-18’ minimums are recommended).

Digging In

Services such as water lines and electric cables are easily dug underground in long straight lines.

Tip: Anywhere these lines are buried where heavy vehicular equipment such as tractor-trailers, dump trucks or large tractors will travel, the lines should be encased in a protective PVC tube and covered with a sand layer before backfilling with unearthed materials. Always install all lines well below the local ‘frost line’.

Fresh Air Everywhere

Performance horse owners/trainers love the advantages that the shedrow design offers health wise for their charges. The significant advantages of fresh air everywhere appeals to everyone from Olympians like Boyd Martin and leading racehorse trainers to horse breeders and amateur backyard owners alike.

While fresh air is good for horses the interior stall spaces can become hot with the passing sun entering the stall at certain times of the day or driving wind pushing rain/snow into the entry area of the stall. The addition of an overhang can provide an inexpensive way to solve these problems and provide extra storage space and a sheltered working area.

Security Factors

In today’s volatile world of crime, keeping your horses secure from both advertent and inadvertent interference from others is an essential factor in keeping them safe.

Shedrow designs set in a courtyard or ‘boomerang’ shape or T-shaped set-up can offer good protection by limiting access to the stall entrances. The addition of a secure fence around the exterior of the stables can add a second perimeter to further secure the stabling.

Centralized security devices can easily be fitted to offer full surveillance of the entire facility.

Barn layouts and exit points should always be designed with an eye to how the horses can be quickly evacuated from their stalls and transported or led to a safe area should a fire erupt either within the complex or be an exterior factor. Fire safety and prevention is essential for any horse facility, large or small. Here are some helpful tips on fire safety measures.

Dress It Up

A shedrow barn design can be as elegant as any other barn design with some forethought on colors and materials that are chosen.

Modern day low-maintenance siding options and durable stains and paints mean whether you choose wood or metal siding and roofing, the horse barn can be designed for both beauty and aesthetic appeal.

The low-profile of a shed-row means it can simply blend into the existing landscape by using earthy colors, or color it to complement existing structures such as a residence on the property. Spin that color wheel!

Don’t forget to personalize your barn and dress it up, to express your individual preferences. The hardware used for stall doors and entry doors can be fashioned in horse head designs; add decorative light fixtures; install central fountains in courtyards to cool the air in summer; place flower/plant containers by overhang pillars (filled with colorful, non-toxic plantings), and humor-themed instructional barn signs to direct traffic and barn activities.

The modular shed-row offers much versatility for horse stable needs. As well as the design factor, don’t forget the question of pricing. Shed-row horse barns are less expensive to buy than other equine housing styles, and if you shop the sales lot you can pick up some very good deals.

