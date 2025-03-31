Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund Provides Educational Grants for Group Education

In 2019 The Dressage Foundation became home to the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund. The Fund awards educational grants to allow equestrian groups to host affordable, high-quality Western dressage educational events (clinics, camps, symposia, etc.) with a clinician of their choice. The amount of the grants varies depending on the need and request of the applicants but the maximum amount to be awarded is $2,000 per event.

Lynn Palm is proud to offer support in growing the Western Dressage sport and community. Palm shared, “Without grant opportunities many may not otherwise have access to educational events and this is the best way to grow the discipline. I am proud to partner with The Dressage Foundation”.

In five years, the Fund has awarded 14 grants totaling over $12,000. Covering 13 states from Maine to Washington, more than 150 riders have participated in these clinics while 275 auditors have benefitted from the instruction as well.

“We are grateful for our Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund grant from The Dressage Foundation. Our Western Dressage folks had a blast learning new skills. All of the horses and riders improved, and the auditors were able to ask many questions. It is clear we would not have been able to offer this clinic without the generosity of TDF donors.” – Colleen Price (NY) Cayuga Dressage and Combined Training

Grants from the Lynn Palm Fund will continue to be available for Western dressage clinics, camps, and symposia. Those applications are due at least 75 days prior to the event. Visit www.dressagefoundation.org for more information and to apply online. Contact Sara Weiss, Director of Grants and Programs, at (402) 434-8585 or sara@dressagefoundation.org with any questions.

Donations to the Fund are welcome and can be made online or by calling Jenny Johnson, Executive Director, at (402) 434-8585 or jenny@dressagefoundation.org.

The Dressage Foundation

The Dressage Foundation is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, tax-exempt, donor-driven organization that is dedicated to educating, supporting, and advancing the sport of dressage. The organization solicits contributions, appropriately allocates the donations, and awards grants and scholarships to dressage riders, judges, instructors, breeders, high performance teams, and nonprofit equestrian organizations. For more information, please visit www.dressagefoundation.org.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Media Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com

352.362.7847