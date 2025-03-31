National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame now accepting submissions for 2025 Photo Finish juried photography exhibition

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is now accepting submissions for its annual juried photography exhibition, Photo Finish. Professional and amateur photographers are encouraged to submit artistic and unique perspectives and may enter up to two photos. Each submission must relate to the sport of thoroughbred racing in America, including, but not limited to, racing and training scenes, the backstretch, life on the farm, and the emotions of the fans. The application form will be available at the Museum’s Visitor Services desk and digitally on the Museum’s website here: https://racingmuseum.org/photo-finish.

A panel of judges representing the racing and arts communities will select the photographs for the exhibition at the Museum, which will open in the von Stade Gallery in November. Additional entries may be considered for inclusion in the online exhibition at the jurors’ discretion. The webpage for last year’s Photo Finish online exhibition can be accessed here: https://www.racingmuseum.org/exhibits/photo-finish-6th-annual-juried-photography-exhibition

If you have any questions, please contact the Museum’s curator, Jessica Cloer, at jcloer@racingmuseum.net or (518) 584-0400 ext. 113.

For more information about the Museum, including special events and program offerings, please call (518) 584-0400 or visit our website at racingmuseum.org.

Media Contact:

Brien Bouyea

bbouyea@racingmuseum.net

(518) 584-0400 ext. 133