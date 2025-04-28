MEDIA ALERT: The IHSA National Championship Returns to Tryon

Top riders from across North America to compete for Championship titles.

Gladys, Va. – April 28, 2025 – The 2025 Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) National Championship will be held May 2-4 at Tryon International’s expansive indoor complex in Mill Spring, North Carolina. The IHSA National Championship will feature hundreds of riders from across the U.S. and Canada competing at all levels of hunter seat equitation on the flat and over fences and Western divisions, including horsemanship, ranch riding and reining.

The IHSA athletes competed at hundreds of regular-season events, 39 Regional events, eight Zone Finals and three NRHA Western Semi-Finals to qualify for IHSA Nationals. Riders will vie for team and individual championships, including the coveted USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup, and the Back on Track Western High-Point Rider honors.

Both the 2024 Hunter Seat Champion Team, Savannah College of Art and Design, and the 2024 Horse & Rider Western Champion Team, Middle Tennessee State University, have qualified to defend their titles.

Esteemed judges to officiate.

The hunter seat judges include Michael Tokaruk, from Germantown, Tennessee, and Joyce Przebowski from Farmingdale, New York. Tokaruk is a top rider, trainer, and judge who runs a training and sales business, Tokaruk Show Stables, based in Collierville, Tennessee, and Wellington, Florida. He is a USEF “R” judge in hunters and hunter seat equitation and has officiated at major A shows across the country, including USEF Junior Hunter Finals, the ASPCA Maclay Finals, the USET Talent Search Finals-East and West, Kentucky WCHR, the Winter Equestrian Festival Equitation Championship (twice), Wellington Maclay Regionals (twice), the Capital Challenge Equitation Championship and the $100,000 Split Rock Kentucky Hunter Grand Prix.

With over 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of Touch and Go Farms on Long Island, Przebowski has dedicated her career to developing successful riders in the hunter, jumper and equitation arenas. She has coached clients to top ribbons at the local, zone and national levels, earning a reputation for excellence in both training and horsemanship. Przebowski is a USEF “R” hunter, hunter breeding, hunter seat equitation and jumpers. She has officiated at shows across the country, including numerous IHSA and IEA Zone and Regional championships. Her judging credits include well-regarded venues and finals such as Old Salem, Fieldstone, Swan Lake, the CHSA and CHJA Finals, the Massachusetts Finals and the New Hampshire Finals. Przebowski is honored to bring her expertise to the IHSA National Championship.

The 2025 IHSA Nationals Western judges are Tammy Braham from Grove City, Pennsylvania and Rhonda Replogle from Melrose, Florida. As a career equine professional, Braham has been involved in many facets of the industry. As an all-around trainer, she has prepared top-level horses and riders for AQHA competition. Additionally, she has coached both IEA and IHSA teams to National success. Braham owns a boutique-style training business in Ohio that specializes in all-around events. She also holds an administrative position with the IEA, overseeing all Western competitions within the organization and managing the Western National Finals. Braham holds the following judges cards: AQHA All-Around, AQHA- Versatility Ranch Horse, APHA, WCHA, NSBA and PtHA. She is also an AQHA and APHA Professional Horseman and an AQHA Show Steward. She has judged horse shows in the USA for over 30 years and in multiple foreign countries.

Rhonda Replogle brings nearly four decades of expertise to the judge’s booth, with 39 years as the owner and operator of Rhonda Replogle Show Horses, LLC. A respected industry professional, she holds judging cards with AQHA, APHA, NSBA and NRCHA. Replogle has judged some of the most prestigious events in the equestrian world, including the IBHA World Show, the AQHA Open and Youth World Shows, the APHA World Show (five times), and the All-American Quarter Horse Congress (six times). Her judging resume also includes the NCEA National Championship. This will be her second time judging the IHSA National Championship. Replogle’s deep knowledge, sharp eye and lifelong dedication to the sport make her a valued and trusted official at every level of competition.

“IHSA Nationals at Tryon is truly something special,” said IHSA Executive Director Peter Cashman. “We can’t wait for an unforgettable championship! Huge thanks to our incredible sponsors, dedicated volunteers and generous horse providers—this event can only happen because of you.”

FAST FACTS

What: Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship, including individual and team championships.

When: May 2-4

Time: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: Tryon International Indoor Complex

Address: 25 International Blvd, Mill Spring, North Carolina 28756

Watch the Livestream on Horse & Country:

For those unable to attend in person, IHSA’s Official Media Partner, Horse & Country TV, will capture all the action. Horse & Country is offering a 15% discount on an H&C+ Annual Membership. Learn more here.

ABOUT THE IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at all riding levels. The collegiate riding organization offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at more than 400 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means that college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with 10,000 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

For more information, go to IHSAinc.com or contact media@IHSAinc.com.

