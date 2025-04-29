Pickles for Christmas: A Pony Tale is a Finalist

Pickles for Christmas: A Pony Tale Named Finalist in 2025 IBPA Book Awards — A Must-Read for Young Horse Lovers

April 8, 2025 — Bound to Happen Publishing Inc. is proud to share that Pickles for Christmas: A Pony Tale has been named a finalist in the 2025 Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) Book Awards. Winners will be announced in May at IBPA Pub U in Minneapolis. This heartwarming picture book is the third in the Pony Tales Collection from lifelong horse lover and author Kathy Simmers, with enchanting illustrations by Marjorie van Heerden.

Pickles for Christmas speaks directly to the hearts of young equestrians and pony lovers. The story follows Matthew, a boy who rides a pony named Pickles in his weekly lessons. As the two form a close bond, Matthew learns that Pickles is for sale—but he also knows that owning a pony may only ever be a dream. Or is it? This tender tale captures the emotional truth every horse-crazy kid knows: the deep connection between horse and rider, and the longing to call that pony your own.

“I didn’t grow up with horses, but, as a kid who dreamed of having a pony, I devoured every horse book there was. I could never find enough horse books! It is my joy to be able to introduce young horse lovers to the world of horses through my stories,” says Simmers. “I’m honored that Pickles for Christmas is being recognized by the IBPA.”

This book is part of a growing collection that includes Jump the Moon, which won Gold in the 2021 IBPA Awards, and Posey’s Problem: A Pony Tale which won the 2023 Media Award from American Horse Publications. Each story in the Pony Tales Collection is inspired by real ponies and the children who love them.

The Independent Book Publishers Association has been recognizing excellence in independent publishing for 37 years.

“IBPA has a long history of promoting excellence in independent publishing,” said CEO Andrea Fleck-Nisbet. “No program better showcases the quality of books that indie publishers produce than the IBPA Book Awards. We are proud of this award’s enduring and prestigious legacy and congratulate all of the finalists.”

Whether you’re a riding instructor, a parent of a young rider, or simply someone who remembers the pony that changed everything—Pickles for Christmas is a story that rings true.

For more information about Kathy Simmers and the Pony Tales Collection, visit www.readjumpthemoon.com. Kathy is available for interviews and podcasts. She can be reached at: kathy@readjumpthemoon.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Simmers

Email: kathy@readjumpthemoon.com

Website: www.readjumpthemoon.com