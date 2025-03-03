Monty Roberts Rethinks How We Keep Horses in Stalls

Solvang, California – February 28, 2025 – Monty Roberts, the world-renowned horse trainer, is challenging the traditional way horses are kept in stalls. Roberts believes that retrofitting barns and stables can create more movement for horses, leading to happier and healthier animals.

“Horses are designed to move,” says Roberts. “When they are confined to small stalls, they are not able to express their natural instincts, which can lead to stress and behavioral problems.”

Roberts suggests several ways to retrofit barns and stables to create more movement for horses:

Install larger stalls. This will give horses more room to move around and express their natural behaviors.

Add windows and skylights. This will allow more natural light into the stalls, which can help to improve the horses' mood and reduce stress.

Provide access to outdoor areas. This will give horses the opportunity to graze, exercise, and socialize with other horses.

Install automatic feeders and waterers. This will allow horses to eat and drink whenever they want, which can help to reduce stress and boredom.

Roberts is also a strong advocate for using positive reinforcement training methods to work with horses. He believes that this approach is more effective than traditional methods, which can be stressful and even harmful to horses.

Most horses can accept and adapt to less movement than nature intended, yet it’s becoming more apparent by health challenges that it’s time to redesign the traditional box stall.

Roberts will be presenting more of his ideas on how to create a happier and healthier life for horses at his annual event, The Movement, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 20-21-22, 2025. The Movement is a three-day event that brings together horse lovers, trainers, and veterinarians to learn about the latest research and best practices in equine care and training.

This years The Movement is Friday Saturday Sunday June 20-21-22. Presenters include:

Monty Roberts, renowned horse trainer and New York Times Bestselling author

Jamie Jennings, Certified Monty Roberts Instructor and host of Horses In The Morning podcast

Dr. Madison Seamans, DVM. Veterinarian, artist, author, lifelong professional horseman

Nelly Kennedy, Equine Assisted Learning on Leadership

Tad Coffin, two time Olympic Gold Medalist and inventor of Thera-Tree®

Kelly Coffin, equestrian and artist

Pat Roberts, equestrian and artist

“The Movement is a unique opportunity to learn from some of the world’s leading experts on horse care,” says Roberts. “It’s a chance to connect with other horse lovers and to learn how to create a happier and healthier life for your horse.”

About Monty Roberts

Monty Roberts is a world-renowned horse trainer who has developed a unique method of training horses called Join-Up®. Roberts’ methods are based on his observations of horses in the wild and are designed to build trust and respect between horses and humans.

Roberts is the author of several books on horse training, including The Man Who Listens to Horses and From My Hands to Yours: lessons from a lifetime of training championship horses. He has also produced several educational DVDs on horse training as well as his Equus Online University at MontyRobertsUniversity.com .

Roberts is a strong advocate for the humane treatment of horses and has worked with organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to promote horse welfare.

About The Movement

The Movement is an annual event that brings together horse lovers, trainers, and veterinarians to learn about the latest research and best practices in equine care. The event is held at the California Horse Center, 901 East Hwy 246 Solvang, California 93463

For more information about The Movement, please visit https://montyrobertsshop.com/collections/special-events/products/events-the-movement-2025

Media Contact:

Debbie Loucks

Monty and Pat Roberts, Inc./Join-Up® International

(949) 632-1856

debbie@montyroberts.com