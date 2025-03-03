Monty Roberts Brings World-Renowned Horse Training Methods to Argentina

Witness the Legendary “Horse Gentler” in Action at Nuestro Caballo Polo Arenas, March 27 & 28, 2025

Argentina – Buenos Aries, Argentina – March 1, 2025 – Prepare to witness a transformative experience as the legendary horse trainer, Monty Roberts, brings his world-renowned gentle training methods to Argentina. Monty Roberts will be demonstrating his revolutionary Join-Up® techniques at Nuestro Caballo Polo Arenas on March 27 & 28, 2025.

This is a rare opportunity to see Monty Roberts, the “Man Who Listens to Horses,” in action. Attendees will witness real-time breakthroughs as Monty utilizes trust, communication, and understanding to connect with horses, demonstrating the power of his Join-Up® method.

Monty Roberts, a New York Times bestselling author and advocate for non-violent horse training, has dedicated his life to sharing his philosophy that “Violence is never the answer.” His methods, rooted in observing horse behavior in the wild, have transformed horsemanship worldwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Monty Roberts to Argentina,” said Santiago Harriott of Nuestro Caballo Polo Arenas. “His methods resonate deeply with our commitment to respectful and ethical horsemanship. This event will be an unforgettable experience for anyone passionate about horses.”

Event Details:

Location: Nuestro Caballo Polo Arenas, Argentina

Dates: March 27 & 28, 2025

Tickets: Visit NuestroCaballo.com to reserve your spot.

About Monty Roberts:

Monty Roberts first gained fame with his book, “The Man Who Listens to Horses,” detailing his non-violent Join-Up® training methods. He has received numerous accolades, including the Membership in The Royal Victorian Order from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and recognition from organizations such as the ASPCA and FEI. Monty is also the founder of Equus Online University and has developed programs like Horse Sense & Healing for veterans and first responders, and Lead-Up International for vulnerable youth.

Media Contact:

Debbie Loucks

Monty and Pat Roberts, Inc./Join-Up® International

(949) 632-1856

debbie@montyroberts.com

MONTY ROBERTS AVAILABLE FOR SELECT INTERVIEWS:

The New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned horse trainer Monty Roberts is available for interviews.

Photos available upon request.

