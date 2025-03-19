National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame announces 2025 farm tour series, Rood & Riddle tours

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is partnering with seven regional farms and Rood & Riddle for exclusive behind-the-scenes tours this year from April through October.

The Museum’s tour series kicks off Saturday, April 12, at Sugar Plum Farm. Other tours include Mill Creek Farm (May 10), Greentree Stables (June 14), McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds (July 12), North Country Farm (Aug. 17), Old Tavern Farm (Sept. 13), and Song Hill Thoroughbreds (Oct. 11). Additionally, there will be three opportunities to visit the Saratoga location of Rood & Riddle equine hospital (June 24, July 22, Aug. 26).

Guests will enjoy a 90-minute experience at each location, where a knowledgeable guide will provide a comprehensive look at the day-to-day operations and what makes each place unique. Guests will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with resident thoroughbreds, farm staff, and experts in horse care at Rood & Riddle. Finally, at the close of the tour, guests will have the opportunity to ask their guide any questions they may have about the care and keeping of these beautiful animals and aspects of life on the grounds. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended for the farm tours.

“These tours always sell out and they offer a wonderful educational experience that will truly resonate with race fans and horse lovers,” said Cate Masterson, the Museum’s director. “Visiting these beautiful farms and Rood & Riddle are incredible opportunities to learn about the daily life there, the care and routine of the horses, and the chance to meet the people who make these operations so successful and vital to the community and racing.”

All tour purchases include complimentary Museum admission. To book a tour, click here: National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame tour offerings | National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

The Museum has a variety of additional tour offerings throughout the year. The popular Oklahoma Training Track tours begin in May and are available through October; exclusive tours of the Museum with legendary former racetrack announcer Tom Durkin take place on Thursdays from June 5 through Aug. 28; and the Museum has traditional guided tours year-round, including special group rates.

If you have any questions about the farm tour series or any other Museum tour offering, please contact Madeleine Egger, the Museum’s education program coordinator, at megger@racingmuseum.net or call (518) 584-0400 ext. 103.

For more information about the Museum, including special events and program offerings, please call (518) 584-0400 or visit our website at www.racingmuseum.org.

