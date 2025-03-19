W.F. Young Unveils UltraShield® Gold: A Breakthrough in Equine Fly Protection

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. – March 18, 2025 – W.F. Young, makers of the trusted Absorbine® brand, proudly announce the launch of UltraShield® Gold, its most advanced fly spray to date. Developed over 10 years of research and innovation, UltraShield Gold introduces FlyShield® Technology, a revolutionary ingredient blend that disrupts the homing systems of flies, mosquitoes, and other biting insects—preventing them from finding and landing on horses.

“After 10 years of dedicated research and development, we are thrilled to introduce UltraShield Gold, the next generation of fly spray in our trusted UltraShield line,” said Amy Cairy, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at W.F. Young. “Our team of lifelong equestrians and formulation experts worked to ensure this product meets the highest standards of protection for horses. UltraShield Gold delivers the ultimate in fly protection, offering horse owners a reliable solution they can trust. Building on the success of our UltraShield line, it complements our existing products and provides even more options to meet the diverse needs of horses.”

Unlike traditional fly sprays that rely solely on repelling and killing insects, UltraShield Gold incorporates six premium active ingredients that interfere with an insect’s ability to locate its target. This groundbreaking formulation provides long-lasting protection, making it the ultimate solution for equestrians seeking superior fly control. UltraShield Gold protects horses against 100 insect species, including ticks. With a pleasing subtle citrus and leather fragrance, its non-greasy formula won’t irritate sensitive skin and is formulated with sunscreen for UV defense.



W.F. Young conducted field testing with the new product. Field testers overwhelmingly rated UltraShield Gold more effective than their current fly spray.



UltraShield Gold is launching now in March 2025. Look for this exciting new fly spray at your favorite major equestrian retailers, independent tack and feed stores nationwide.

W.F. Young is launching The Golden Ticket Contest to celebrate their game-changing innovation, and three lucky winners will receive a lifetime supply of UltraShield Gold.



Visit UltraShieldGold.com and follow Absorbine on social media for contest details, updates, expert fly control tips, rider testimonials, and behind-the-scenes insights into the science behind FlyShield® Technology.

About Absorbine®

Absorbine® grew from humble beginnings. In 1892, Mary Ida Young and her husband, Wilbur Fenelon Young, began their journey. Wilbur, a piano deliveryman, relied on their horses for deliveries in the Northeast. Mary Ida, passionate about gardening and herbs, formulated Absorbine® Veterinary Liniment. They used it on their horses daily for better circulation and healing. Word of its effectiveness spread, and Wilbur started selling it during his deliveries. Today, Absorbine® is a global brand, offering a variety of products loved by horse and pet owners worldwide, all rooted in a legacy of care and innovation to help animals live their best lives.

Absorbine®

The Horse World’s Most Trusted Name®

Delivering innovative horse care products since 1892

Absorbine.com

