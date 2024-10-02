New Back on Track Veteran Services Grant Requests and Humanitarian Award Nominations Open Now Through November 1

Back on Track Veteran Services Grant Application Cycle Open Now

Back on Track Veteran Services Grants will be awarded to 2024 EQUUS Foundation Guardian charities that provide Equine Assisted Services to veterans and the family members of veterans.



The Back on Track Veteran Services Grant program is unique in that grant recipients will receive a $500 grant to be used to support the care of a specific equine that provides these services. A minimum of $5,000 will be awarded in 2024.



To apply, the EQUUS Foundation Guardian will need to log into its organization profile, select “BACK ON TRACK VETERANS SERVICES GRANTS”, and complete the online application. Applicants must address how the funds will be used, and within six months of receipt of funds, grantees must report on the use of the funds, including bills for services rendered.



The EQUUS Foundation would like to express its appreciation to Back on Track for sponsoring this grant program. Benefitting from the unique ability of horses to teach and heal, including overcoming a fear of horses, can be an important first step on the road to recovery from the traumas of war.

Nomination Deadline: November 1, 2024!

Learn more about EQUUS Foundation Veteran Services Grants here!

EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award Nominations Open

Nominations are now being accepted for the EQUUS Foundation’s highest honor. The EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award was established to celebrate the humanitarian achievements made by members of the equine community.



From improving the health and welfare of the horse, to promoting and expanding the general public’s appreciation and respect of the diverse role of horses, the recipient of this award will be an individual or group of individuals who has devoted considerable personal time to making the quality of life of our equine partners paramount.

The 2024 Humanitarian Award will be presented at the Pegasus Awards Dinner on January 23, 2025, during the US Equestrian Annual Meeting in Lexington, Kentucky. The Humanitarian Award recipient will have the opportunity to select an equine charity on the Foundation’s Equine Welfare Network to receive a $5,000 grant from the EQUUS Foundation.

Deadline: November 1, 2024! Submit a nomination here



