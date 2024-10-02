Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Doing Something Special

Avant Marketeer Nikki Alvin-Smith Offers Timely Insights For Your Marketing Delight

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and seasoned professional writer, author and photographer Nikki Alvin-Smith wants to do something special that she hopes will give hope and garner support for all those women who have faced the challenges this awful disease presents.

Nikki explains:

“I recently saw a graphic on social media that said in October we remember those who fought breast cancer and won, those who are still fighting, those who fought to the end and those yet to fight.

As a breast cancer survivor myself, (to date anyway, I’m 3 years out, you never take being clear for granted), I am well aware of the turmoil and devastating experience this disease brings with it. Additionally, right now, I have a young, close family member who is currently going through the chemo and radiation stages of treatment.

In an effort to bring some cheer and hope to my fellow equestriennes I am offering a free articles to any publication that would like to share it on the topic of the road back to the saddle following treatment and diagnosis; along with how being in the barn and around horses helped me get through the day to day; what to wear to be comfortable riding again; and what steps women can take to rebuild their confidence on and around horses.

The physical and emotional journey of breast cancer diagnosis, treatment – in my case a double oncology mammoplasty with consequent minor lymphedema to my right side, does weaken your abilities and confidence in the saddle.

As an advanced level competitor/trainer/clinician I also often teach students with so called, ‘chemo or MRI brain issues’ that cause them to have difficulty following instructions due to either physical or mental issues or both. Sometimes remembering last week’s lesson details and work can be hard for them, and tiredness can wreak havoc on what should be a positive riding experience, if the trainer is not also aware of the sudden onset or gradual manner tiredness can occur for the student.

This article is not just to help and encourage my ‘pink sisters,’ but also to inform my fellow professional trainers on how to best teach their riding students that advise them of their experience with breast cancer and live with a legacy of these limitations. I believe it is important to learn empathetic ways that can be employed to benefit women that are dealing with these very real problems. The idea being to help educate equestrian instructors and horse trainers how to better help their students overcome them.”

If you would like to publish a copy of this free article, ( 1800 words) please reach out directly to Nikki at Nikki@HorseinaKiltMedia.com – photos will also be included for free. In return for the cost-free article, Nikki simply asks that you donate to your favorite cancer charity whatever dollar amount you can manage. It doesn’t matter which cancer help charity you choose. All people suffering with this disease and their loved one deserve help – it touches us all. So Nikki urges you to follow your heart.

About Nikki:

Internationally published writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

Media Contact:

Nikki Alvin-Smith: Content Writer; PR/Marketing Specialist

Email: Nikki@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Websites: https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/

Cell: 607 434 4470