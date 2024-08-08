NRCHA COW HORSE INCENTIVE OPENS OFFSPRING NOMINATIONS

[Pilot Point, Texas]—The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Cow Horse Incentive has opened offspring nominations. Nominated offspring will be eligible to compete in the limited-aged event at the Stallion Stakes in Las Vegas.

The program offers an opportunity for breeders and owners to nominate their offspring for the Cow Horse Incentive to compete for a portion of the new nominator purse money that will be paid out for the first time at the 2025 NRCHA Stallion Stakes. The nominator purse will be paid out in the Open, Non Pro, and Non Pro Boxing derbies in accordance with the NRCHA payout rules and schedule.

“We are thrilled to have reached the milestone of 100 stallions subscribed to the NRCHA Cow Horse Incentive,” Patty Tiberg, stallion incentive and marketing manager, said. “This achievement reflects the growing enthusiasm and commitment within the reined cow horse industry. With the opening of offspring nominations, we’re excited to see the program continue to grow and provide even more opportunities for breeders, owners and competitors to showcase the exceptional athleticism of their horses.”

In 2024, offspring sired by subscribed stallions can be nominated into the program by paying the one-time nomination fee of $275 for the inaugural year of the Cow Horse Incentive. Any offspring born between 2019 and 2024 may be nominated at this rate as long as it is submitted by November 15. Offspring foaled in 2019 would only be eligible for the Non Pro Boxing division at the 2025 Stallion Stakes.

Following the November deadline, nomination fees resume the standard fee structure and increase by $1,000 per year based on the offspring’s age (e.g., the fee for a 2-year-old would be $2,275 to nominate after November 15, 2024).

Visit nrcha.com/nrcha-incentive-program for more information on the program, to nominate offspring, or to view a list of currently subscribed stallions.

About the National Reined Cow Horse Association

Based in Pilot Point, Texas, the National Reined Cow Horse Association was formed in 1949 in California, with the goal of preserving and educating the public about the rich history of this traditional horsemanship. The NRCHA is responsible for promoting the sport and ensuring high standards of competition and continuing to work to keep the Vaquero tradition alive in today’s equine industry. The NRCHA also supports numerous affiliate clubs across the United States, Europe and abroad. These groups serve as the association’s backbone, holding many NRCHA-sanctioned competitions and events each year. For more information on these events and reined cow horse, visit nrcha.com.

