Keeneland Library Lecture Series to Feature Horseman Josh Pons, Sports Commentator Tom Hammond

LEXINGTON, KY (Aug. 8, 2024) – Keeneland Library’s popular Lecture Series returns with presentations by two Eclipse Award winners: Maryland horseman and journalist Josh Pons, author of Letters from Country Life: Adolphe Pons, Man o’ War, and the Founding of Maryland’s Oldest Thoroughbred Farm, on Aug. 29 and NBC Sports’ Emmy Award-winning commentator and expert racing analyst and enthusiast Tom Hammond, whose new autobiography is Races, Games, and Olympic Dreams: A Sportscaster’s Life, on Sept. 24.

Both programs will be held at Keeneland Library from 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET. Each presentation will be followed by a reception and book signing, and a limited number of books will be available for purchase.

Partial proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Keeneland Library Foundation, which supports the Library’s preservation, education and outreach projects. In the first half of 2024, Keeneland Library engaged with more than 51,000 community members, industry stakeholders and racing fans from across the U.S. and 18 countries through its free exhibits and youth and adult education and outreach programs.

Pons’ rich family history

Letters from Country Life: Adolphe Pons, Man o’ War, and the Founding of Maryland’s Oldest Thoroughbred Farm depicts a century of life inside the horse business, written from Maryland’s oldest Thoroughbred farm.

Adolphe Pons, Pons’ grandfather, was personal secretary to financier August Belmont II, who bred Man o’ War. In 2016, Josh Pons discovered thousands of letters from his grandfather’s life in the basement of his farmhouse that became a beloved column in BloodHorse for which he won two Eclipse Awards for outstanding magazine writing. In Letters from Country Life, Pons draws from the farm’s rich archive and reflects on how the past influences the present.

“Researching stories in the Keeneland Library opened my mind to Thoroughbred history when I was a cub reporter at BloodHorse in the 1970s,” said Pons, a graduate of the University of Kentucky Law School who served as president of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association for six years. “To research August Belmont, his famous Nursery Stud on the Georgetown Pike where Man o’ War was born and my grandfather’s role as Belmont’s secretary, I began Letters from Country Life back where I started, in the archives of the Keeneland Library, a resource Keeneland shares for the benefit of everyone in the horse industry.”

Hammond’s reflections

Hammond, who received the 2023 Special Eclipse Award for Career Excellence, spent 10 years as an announcer at Keeneland Sales early in his storied career.

In Races, Games, and Olympic Dreams: A Sportscaster’s Life, Hammond and cowriter Mark Story, sports columnist for the Lexington Herald Leader, reveal how a Kentucky native who began reading horse racing results on Lexington radio went on to become one of the nation’s top broadcasters. Hammond most prominently was the longtime host of NBC Sports’ coverage of the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup World Championships, highlighted by American Pharoah’s historic 2015 ‘Grand Slam’ during which he won the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Keeneland.

As part of the NBC Sports broadcast team, Hammond covered 13 Olympic Games, anchoring track and field, gymnastics, figure skating and speed skating, among others. He was a play-by-play announcer on NFL games and was the lead voice for Notre Dame football on NBC.

“I’m extremely honored to be a part of the Keeneland Library Lecture Series, which I have attended many times,” Hammond said. “As detailed in our book, Keeneland has been a very important part of my life. I fell in love with Thoroughbred racing while at Keeneland and have broadcast from there many times on both radio and TV.

“As a college student I learned the basics of racing coverage in the Keeneland Press Box; at both WVLK and WLEX I hosted popular racing shows; spent many years as the Sales announcer; and now have a spot as a spectator in the Press Box,” he added. “One only needs to notice the setting on the cover of the book to see how important Keeneland is to me.”

About Keeneland Library

Founded 85 years ago, the world-renowned Keeneland Library houses one of the most comprehensive collection of materials related to Thoroughbred racing, featuring thousands of books, magazines and newspapers and millions of photographic negatives and prints about all aspects of the industry. Staff at this distinguished public research facility annually assist thousands of visitors, racing fans, journalists, writers, academics, historians and others seeking information for their personal use or for articles, books, movies, documentaries and other projects.

Throughout the year, the Library hosts public exhibits, education and outreach programs for youth and adults, and special events, including a Lecture Series to showcase authors who have conducted research at the Library. Artwork and memorabilia related to Thoroughbred racing are also on display.

The Library is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To reach the Library, enter Keeneland at Gate 1 (Man o’ War Blvd.) on Keeneland Blvd. and take the first right on Entertainment Ct. The Library is to the left of the Keene Barn and Entertainment Center. Admission is free.

For more information about Keeneland Library and how you can support its preservation and outreach efforts, visit Keeneland.com/library.

Since its first race meet 88 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts six sales a year, in January, April, September, October and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland hosted the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

