NRHA Introduces New Leadership Gathering

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) officially unveiled its new Leadership Gathering, held Downtown Oklahoma City Omni Hotel February 2–3, 2025.

The two-day event is open to all NRHA members and will feature experts on a variety of important topics including financial planning for horse operations, mastering NRHA governance, finding and retaining farm staff, and federal rules impacting horse owners. All the sessions are designed to engage and elevate leaders and those who want to be leaders in NRHA’s committee and governance structure.

“This event will help us achieve one of our strategic goals to help our members become the most qualified and innovative leaders in the horse community,” said NRHA Commissioner Billy Smith. “If you’ve ever wanted to be engaged in NRHA’s governance, this is where to begin.”

The Leadership Gathering and its new schedule will replace the previous NRHA Winter Meeting, which focused on a traditional meeting format. The new condensed structure, which includes the Annual General Membership meeting set for February 2, will shift its focus to a more innovative design geared toward better equipping members, riders, and trainers to improve their experience with NRHA and their reining businesses.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our members to come together, away from the show pen, and to really engage within our industry,” stated NRHA Director of Governance & Executive Administration Liz Kelsey.

“There will be something for everyone,” Kelsey continued, whether you are a Professional, Non Pro, owner, breeder, you name it. It is a great chance to connect with our leadership and staff and really understand what is going on in NRHA and learn how you can get more involved.”

Registration for the event is free. Learn more at nrha.com/leadershipgathering.

