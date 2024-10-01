Keeneland, TJC Innovations Introduce Dynamic Pedigree for November Sale

iPad App feature enables customization according to interest, updated racing information

LEXINGTON, KY (Oct. 1, 2024) – Keeneland, in collaboration with TJC Innovations (TJCI), will introduce a new Dynamic Pedigree for the upcoming November Breeding Stock Sale that enables users to customize different aspects of a horse’s pedigree that are of interest while displaying updated earnings and stakes race names in color to clearly stand out within the pedigree. Information will be automatically updated nightly.

Viewing of the Dynamic Pedigree, jointly developed by Keeneland and TJCI, is optimal in the iPad app. (Users must download the latest version of the equineline.com app, version 12.0.8, to view this new feature.) The Dynamic Pedigree also is available as part of the online November Sale catalog in Keeneland.com.

“Creation of the Dynamic Pedigree was a team effort between Keeneland and TJCI,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “We began by talking about how we could better deliver pedigree updates and information to our customers, followed by a lot of work on the technology side to make it a reality. We hope the automatic updates will facilitate the work of buyers during a busy time.”

“We are thrilled to work alongside the Keeneland professionals to continue to enhance the Sales Catalog App,” said Tim Leith, Senior Vice President, TJCI. “We look forward to receiving feedback from the marketplace to further complement the sales experience with the most up-to-date information available.”

While viewing the Dynamic Pedigree, users can also continue to employ many of the popular functions found in the standard iPad app, such as personal grading and notes, adding to short lists and advancing to other hips.

