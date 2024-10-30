NSBA welcomes Kristen Galyean, Patrick Heeley, and Cody Parrish as the newest members of its prestigious Quarter Million Dollar Club.

The National Snaffle Bit Association is pleased to welcome Kristen Galyean, Patrick Heeley, and Cody Parrish as the newest members of its prestigious Quarter Million Dollar Club. Kristen, Patrick and Cody each reached the milestone of more than $250,000 in lifetime NSBA earnings at the All American Quarter Horse Congress.

Kristen Galyean of Claremore, Oklahoma, began her show career as a youth exhibitor and will be forever linked to NSBA Hall Of Fame mare, Vital Signs Are Good, whom she showed as a Youth and Amateur. Kristen would go on to show the second and third generations following ‘Lucy,’ including VS Code Red, VS Flatline, VS Lady In Red, VS Phantom Code, and VS The Fireman along with many other offspring. While her earnings were predominately in the Western Pleasure arena, she also has earnings in Hunter Under Saddle and Western Riding.

A native of Lindsay, Ontario, Canada, Patrick now resides in Van Meter, Iowa reached the achievement showing such horses as Certainly Best Bar, Simply My Goodbar, Slim Shady, Hashtag Hunting, Pretty Hurts, Shes A Wicked Dream, Wanna No A Secret, The Blue Machine, Hes Willy Lopin, Moonshine N Martinis, Willy Iresistable, A Golden Machine, and KeepinThisCodeBlue, among many others. Patrick’s focus is in Western Pleasure, however, his earnings were also accumulated in Longe Line and Western Riding.

Cody grew up in and remains in Pavo, Georgia, where he is the third generation of horsemen and women in his family. His roots run deep in Western Pleasure but you will also see Cody in the Western Riding arena as well. Cody has trained and shown such horses as All The Sudden, NSBA 2016 Horse of the Year Lexus Made Lady, After Midniite, Sarahenade, Gun Smokke, Just To B Cool, Girl Crush, Tallk To Me Goose, Single For The Night, Made The Right Bet, Lopin Lexus, Pistol Packin Mann, Suddens Made Mann, A Cowboy For You, Fiire N Ice and Made My Way, just to name a few.

Kristen, Patrick and Cody will be recognized during the NSBA Honors awards banquet held during the 2025 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity in Tulsa, Oklahoma in August.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

