Congratulations to the PATH Intl. Photo Contest 2024 Winners

Denver, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) is happy to announce the winners of the association’s very successful photo contest. Over 500 photos were submitted to PATH Intl. during the contest, making the 2024 contest the organization’s most participated in.

PATH Intl. would like to thank everyone who submitted photos, technical editor Lesley Shear, and all staff who worked on the photo contest. The association would also like to thank category sponsors including Markel Insurance, American Regent Inc. makers of Adequan, CommonTeri Services, Purina Equine Nutrition and Zoetis Equine, for their generous donations of prizes for their category winners. The grand and reserve champion winners will be featured on the cover of PATH Intl.’s award-winning publication Strides magazine.

Congratulations to the top three overall PATH Intl. Photo Contest 2024 champions:

Grand Champion: Kelly Kimball, Fieldstone Farm, Chagrin Falls, OH

Reserve Champion: Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy, Collierville, TN

Champion: Mark Mahan, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Lexington, KY

Congratulations to the top seven category winners of the PATH Intl. Photo Contest 2024:

PATH Intl. Pride: Tamlyn Corr, Maryland Therapeutic Riding Center, Crownsville, MD

Culture Representation–Showcase Your Center’s Inclusion: Tim Wood, Hearts & Horses, Inc., Loveland, CO

Credentialed Professional in Action sponsored by Markel Insurance: Jenna O’Connor, Therapeutic Riding at Centenary (TRAC), Hackettstown, NJ

Honoring the Equine and Human Experience sponsored by Zoetis Equine: Dana Fielding, Special Equestrians, Warrington, PA

Behind the Scenes and Around the Barn sponsored by CommonTeri Services: Carol Petitto, On Eagle’s Wings, Fairmont, WV

Equines in Action sponsored by American Regent Inc. makers of Adequan: Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills, Inc., (SMILES), Darien, WI

Heroes and Horses sponsored by Purina Equine Nutrition: Taryn Trumble, The Shea Center, San Juan Capistrano, CA

To view future publication of these winning images, follow PATH Intl. social media channels, subscribe to PATH Intl.’s twice monthly eNews or become a member to receive award-winning PATH Intl. Strides magazine. To request equine-assisted services images to accompany this story and others contact marketing@pathintl.org.

For more information about PATH Intl. and to find an equine-assisted services center near you, visit, https://pathintl.org/.

About PATH Intl.

The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant, Communications & Marketing Coordinator

sconant@pathintl.org

(800) 369-7433 ext. 123