Olympic Groom Margo Thomas to Host Exclusive Live Q&A for HorseGrooms Insiders

HorseGrooms is thrilled to announce an exclusive Live Q&A with Olympic top groom Margo Thomas, happening Monday, May 12 at 19h CET / 1pm EST for HorseGrooms Insiders.

A ten-year veteran in international show jumping, Margo Thomas has traveled the globe caring for elite equine athletes and working alongside Olympic gold medalist Laura Kraut. From the Tokyo Olympics to PanAm Games and Nations Cups, Margo has seen it all—and now she’s ready to share her behind-the-scenes knowledge, daily routines, skin and leg care tips, and advice on thriving as a top-level groom.

“Our live Q&As are a powerful way for grooms to connect, learn, and ask their burning questions,” says HorseGrooms founder Dinette Neuteboom. “Margo represents the kind of excellence, dedication, and horsemanship we celebrate.”

Meet Margo Thomas

From her first job in a hunter barn in Baton Rouge and grooming at three-day events to grooming Olympic horses on the world stage, Margo Thomas has carved out a remarkable career rooted in horsemanship and hustle. For nearly six years, she’s worked as Laura Kraut’s show groom, overseeing the care of showjumping superstars like Bisquetta and Baloutinue.

She’s a strong advocate for professional grooms, emphasizes thoughtful care for equine athletes, and is passionate about supporting the next generation of horse caretakers. This Q&A will give attendees the chance to ask Margo anything, from competition prep and team dynamics to her favorite skin care routines using apple cider vinegar and coconut oil.

How to Join the Q&A

The event is exclusive to HorseGrooms Insiders, the members of HorseGrooms’ paid membership inside the free HorseGrooms Community. Non-members can sign up for a one-week free Insiders trial, attend this session for free, and check out what else Insiders and the free tier of the HorseGrooms Community has to offer.

Bonus: US Equestrian Fan Members get 20% off the Insiders membership—and creating a USEF Fan Account is free!

Why Become a HorseGrooms Insider?

The HorseGrooms Insiders Membership is a part of the free HorseGrooms Community. It’s designed to support, educate, and connect professional and aspiring grooms with in-depth resources to advance their craft and career. For $12.99/month or $97/year, members gain access to a wide range of benefits:

Monthly Live Q&As and Webinars with top grooms and equine professionals

Replays of all previous sessions

Exclusive discounts from brands like Corro and Freely Forward Bodywork

Grooms Chat – a private community space to connect and ask questions

Mentorship from seasoned grooms across disciplines

Digital guides, like the HorseGroom’s Guide to Wellington

Eligibility for features and giveaways, including “Groom of the Month” with a $100 gift card

A complimentary subscription to The Plaid Horse Magazine

and more…

Past Q&A’s featured top grooms Cory Tual (Lillie Keenan-USA), Lars Seefeld (Cathrine Dufour-SWE), Josie Eliasson (Jessica Springsteen-USA), Felicia Wallin (Richard Vogel-GER), and Courtney Carson (Doug Payne-USA & International Grooms Association). More Q&A’s with top grooms and webinars with industry experts will follow. “Whether you’re new to grooming or have years of experience, there’s always something to learn. These grooms have so much knowledge and experience, and it’s great that they want to share that with us,” says Neuteboom. “Join now, activate your free trial, and come prepared with your questions.”

Join the HorseGrooms Community here (it’s free!)

Learn more about HorseGrooms Insiders here.

P.S. Over the past years, Team HorseGrooms has done several interviews and a podcast with Margo. Here are the links:

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global platform dedicated to supporting professional grooms and the equestrian community through education, support, and connection. HorseGrooms provides valuable resources, from expert articles and guides to exclusive membership content, helping grooms excel in their roles while prioritizing horse welfare. HorseGrooms’ mission is to elevate the grooming profession and foster a strong, supportive community that champions the vital work of grooms in equestrian teams.

Through initiatives like in-person events, Q&A webinars with top grooms and industry professionals, and practical tools for everyday horse care, HorseGrooms empowers grooms to enhance their skills, expand their knowledge, and build meaningful connections. By engaging with HorseGrooms, you can show your support for the people who ensure your horses thrive—because great partnerships start with exceptional care.

For more information, visit HorseGrooms.com.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

Founder, HorseGrooms

dinette@horsegrooms.com

+1 561 246 9068 (USA)