NATIONAL COWGIRL MUSEUM’S INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED “SOLDADERAS TO AMAZONAS: Escaramuzas Charras” EXHIBIT IN FINAL DAYS

Fort Worth, Texas, May 9, 2025 – The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame’s (NCM) highly acclaimed exhibition, Soldaderas to Amazonas: Escaramuzas Charras, featuring the evocative photography of renowned Swiss artist Constance Jaeggi, is preparing to embark on a national tour as it enters its final days on display in Fort Worth.

“It’s bittersweet to see this exhibit leave The Cowgirl,” said Diana Vela, NCM’s Associate Executive Director of Exhibits and Education. “However, the overwhelmingly positive response to making it a traveling exhibit has been inspiring, and we’re thrilled to share the powerful stories of these remarkable women across the country.”

The exhibition draws a compelling connection between the soldaderas—women who played vital roles during the Mexican Revolution—and today’s escaramuza charra competitors. Escaramuza, a traditional Mexican equestrian sport, features all-female teams performing complex riding routines at full gallop. For these women, it’s more than a sport—it’s a deeply rooted way of life, sustained by passion rather than prize money or corporate sponsorship.

The exhibit consists of two galleries and while Escaramuza: The Poetics of Home — that includes Jaeggi’s intimate portraits accompanied by original poetry from 2023 Texas Poet Laureate Ire’ne Lara Silva and award-winning educator and poet Angelina Sáenz — will be available to tour, Vela noted that the textile and saddlery portion, with its intricate handcrafted details, will stay in place and feature an entirely new collection of China Poblana garments, a historical style of dress and a cultural icon associated with Mexican womanhood, particularly from the state of Puebla.

“We encourage visitors to make the Museum a part of their plans in the coming weeks before the exhibit closes June 8th,” said Vela.

Information on the traveling exhibit is available by contacting Ashley Kowalski, Curator of Collections, at (817) 509-8983 or akowalski@cowgirl.net.

About the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame:

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that helped shape the West. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, and rare photograph collection. The Museum is in Fort Worth’s Cultural District at 1720 Gendy Street and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults (12+); $9 for seniors (65+) and military; $6 for children (ages 3-12) and children 3 and under free with paid admission.

For more news and information, visit http://www.cowgirl.net/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Julie Bryant

jbryant@cowgirl.net

817.509.8664