Ranch Sorting Now on Ride TV

August 12, 2024 – Learn about the fast-growing sport of ranch sorting on Ride TV. From ranch sorting instructional videos to exclusive interviews and Ranch Sorting National Championships livestreams, Ride TV has it all. ranch sorting is a fun, dynamic sport that has something for everyone.



What is Ranch Sorting?

Ranch sorting is where traditional ranch work meets modern competition. It is a sport that evolved from separating cattle into pens for branding, doctoring, or transport on the ranch. The objective is simple yet challenging. Separate and sort cattle from one pen into another in numerical order, against the clock, testing speed, strategy, and teamwork between horse and rider. Two riders compete in pairs, and people sometimes refer to this event as team sorting.



New Instructional Series on Ride TV

Ride TV is privileged to work alongside the leader of ranch sorting – the Cinch Sorting National Championships (RSNC). Logan Wolfe – the Director of Events at the RSNC and the son of Dave Wolfe, who founded the RSNC. Wolfe has a new ranch sorting instructional series out on Ride TV and he has something for everyone. One of the most appealing aspects of ranch sorting is undeniably its accessibility. Thanks to the RSNC’s 9-point rating system and handicapping system, winning is within reach for anyone who can ride a horse. The cowboy and horsemanship way of life is a precious one and ranch sorting is one of the greatest avenues for people of all ages and skill levels, beginner to seasoned professional, to enter the arena of competition and celebrate our Western way of life. This makes ranch sorting an excellent choice for riders of all skill levels who wish to test their mettle in a fun and competitive environment. It’s a sport that values the bond between horse and rider, emphasizing teamwork and communication over sheer speed or power.



“I’m very excited about the opportunities Equine Network presents,” said Logan Wolfe, RSNC Event Director and Producer. “Through this acquisition the possibilities to grow this sport are endless.”



Be a part of this great association and become a member of RSNC along with 34,000 other members today!



What Comes with an RSNC Membership?

RSNC is giving rider the opportunity to compete in this elite program with a membership that is valid July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025. Not only will you be able to participate in RSNC events but have access to entry discounts, a yearly subscription to US Rider and Ride TV plus, the Horse & Rider magazine. To find out more go to rsnc.us and start your journey I the Ranch Sorting world.

About Ride TV

Not only does Ride TV offer top-tier instructional content from world champions barrel racers Hailey Kinsel and Jordon Briggs, colt starters like Miles Baker, professional horseman, Brad Barkemeyer, reining world champion, Bud Lyon and more. Join today and have access to our extensive video library that includes reining, ranch riding, versatility ranch horse, reined cow horse, all-around, cutting, and natural horsemanship training topics.

Media Contact:

Francesca Priore

FPriore@equinenetwork.com