Keeneland Supplements 10 Horses to Book 1 of September Yearling Sale

LEXINGTON, KY (Aug. 15, 2024) – Keeneland has announced that 10 horses – colts by Authentic, Constitution, Into Mischief, Maclean’s Music and Uncle Mo along with fillies by Authentic, Curlin, Gun Runner and Not This Time – have been supplemented to Book 1 of the September Yearling Sale on Sept. 9-10.

Opening day of the sale will include these five supplements:

Hip 177 is Limelight, a colt by Authentic from the family of multiple Grade 1 winner and

$5.3 million earner National Treasure. Consigned by Bridie Harrison, agent for Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, the colt is out of stakes-placed Night Time Lady, by Midnight Lute, a half-sister to stakes winner Carmel Road. Limelight also is from the family of stakes winners Inspired, Silver City, Elope, Initiation, Elysian Field and Ultimate.

Hip 178 is a filly by Curlin who is the first foal of the winning Tiznow mare Party Line Vote, a half-sister to multiple graded stakes winner and multiple Grade 1-placed Daddy Is a Legend. Ballysax Bloodstock, agent for Grantley Acres, consigns the filly, who is from the family of Canadian champion Eternal Search and Grade 2 winner Private Creed.

Hip 179 is a daughter of Gun Runner who is a half-sister to Give It a Whirl, winner of the Aug. 4 Bald Eagle Derby at Laurel Park. Her dam is stakes-placed Chic Thrill, a daughter of Smart Strike who is out of Canadian champion Catch the Thrill. The filly is consigned by Paramount Sales, agent.

Hip 180 is a colt by Uncle Mo who is the third foal out of the War Front mare Requested, a half-sister to multiple Grade 1 winner Pomeroy and to the dam of multiple Grade 1 winner Contested and stakes winner and sire Mosler. He is consigned by Buck Pond Farm (Douglas S. Arnold), agent.

Hip 181 is a colt by Into Mischief who is the fourth foal out of Grade 1 winner Sippican Harbor, by Orb. Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, he is from the family of Grade 3 winner Cinemine and stakes winners Flick and Awesome Result.

Five horses have been supplemented to Session 2 on Sept. 10:

Hip 367 is a colt by Constitution out of stakes winner and multiple graded stakes-placed Galina Point, by Saffir. A half-brother to stakes winner Overbore and from the family of Grade 2 winner Kara’s Orientation, he is consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent for WinStar Farm Bred & Raised.

Hip 368 is a colt by Uncle Mo out of listed stakes-placed mare Spring Eclipse, by Unbridled’s Song, and a half-brother to stakes winner Bet She Wins. He is from the family of Arkansas Derby (G1) winner Angel of Empire, Grade 2 winners Softly and Conquest Big E and Grade 3 winners Til Forbid, Bellamore and Coragil Cat. St George Sales, agent, consigns the colt.

Hip 369 is a colt by Maclean’s Music and a full brother to Grade 3 winner and Grade 1- placed Estilo Talentoso. Out of the Afleet Alex mare Bazinga Baby and from the family of Grade 2 winner Freedom’s Daughter, he is consigned by Four Star Sales, agent.

Hip 370 is a filly by Authentic and the first foal out of 10-time winner and multiple stakes winner Lucky Stride, by Declaration of War. From the family of international champions Giovanni Boldini and La Galerie, she is consigned by Bluegrass Thoroughbred Services, agent for Willow Oaks Stable.

Hip 371 is a filly by Not This Time out of the winning Into Mischief mare Breaking Beauty, a daughter of German Oaks (G2) and German One Thousand Guineas (G2) winner Que Bellea and a half-sister to graded/group stakes winners Osidy and Quetsche. The filly is consigned by Hunter Valley Farm, agent.

Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale, internationally recognized as a source of Thoroughbreds who excel in the sport’s most important races, has cataloged 4,406 horses to be offered over 12 sessions from Monday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 21. Click here for the online catalog, which will include walking videos of yearlings and links to the websites of consignors participating in the 81st edition of the auction.

See theworldsyearlingsale.com for more information about the September Sale, including the success of sale graduates.

