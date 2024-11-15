Riding Warehouse Partners with Brooke USA During the Holidays

﻿Shop at Riding Warehouse and Help A Special Charity

Lexington, KY (November 15, 2024) – For the third consecutive year, Riding Warehouse, the leading one-stop online tack shop for quality horse tack and gear, horse supplies, and riding apparel, partners with Brooke USA Foundation to secure a successful end-of-year fundraising drive for the charity. Now through December 31, Riding Warehouse is leading three distinct programs that will allow shoppers to select their preferred way to contribute to Brooke USA’s mission of alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them in the developing world and right here in the United States.

Specifically for 2024, funds raised through the Riding Warehouse/Brooke USA partnership will be designated toward the nonprofit’s national efforts to ban the importation and sale of ejiao, the gelatin-like product derived from boiling donkey hides and used in traditional Chinese medicine with claims of curing impotence, improving fertility and supporting blood health. The donkey hide trade to produce ejiao results in animal cruelty and hurts vulnerable communities who rely on these animals for many essential chores such as transporting food and fetching water.

Effective immediately, Riding Warehouse customers can directly contribute to Brooke USA when Holiday shopping online by adding a donation amount to their purchase via a quick option in their shopping cart. All customer donations are directly passed on to Brooke USA and may be used to reach the total order free shipping minimum. Visit www.ridingwarehouse.com to begin Holiday shopping today.

Moreover, customers can purchase one of only 50 available LeMieux’s coveted Daphne the Donkey stuffed animal with 10% of the proceeds allocated to Brooke USA. Each Daphne, selling for $79.95, comes with her own Riding Warehouse/Brooke USA ribbon and a Brooke USA informational brochure. Daphne is based on a LeMieux team member’s very own real-life donkey who was rehomed, finding its forever family and now living happily and safe. While supplies last, Daphne is available for purchase at https://www.ridingwarehouse.com/descpage-LMSTD.html.

On December 3, Giving Tuesday, Riding Warehouse will deliver its biggest sale of the year with 5% of all proceeds throughout the day (up to $5,000) donated to Brooke USA. Prior customer donations and the Daphne campaign are part of additional commitments made by Riding Warehouse to Brooke USA.

“It is with great pleasure that we support Brooke USA and its efforts to protect equines in need. At Riding Warehouse, we believe that great causes need support and thanks to our customers, we can help nonprofits raise funds, build awareness, and make an impact on the lives of some many,” stated Alisha Gotto, General Manager of Riding Warehouse. Kendall Bierer, Donor Relations Officer of Brooke USA, stated that “many times, nonprofits such as Brooke USA lack resources and reach on their own. By partnering with Riding Warehouse, we can access new funding, ensure exposure and drive advocacy while amplifying our voice and influence. We are ever so grateful to Riding Warehouse for the role they play in helping us achieve our goals.” Over the last three years, Riding Warehouse has generated over $30,000 for Brooke USA in support of working equines and their very poor owners.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

About Riding Warehouse: Founded in 2013, Riding Warehouse is the leading one-stop online tack shop for quality horse tack and gear, horse supplies, and riding apparel. The company was created by riders for riders with the goal of catering to the three main disciplines: English, Western, and Endurance.

Media Contacts:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org