JOIN THE NCHA FOR THE FIRST ANNUAL CELEBRITY CUTTING

FORT WORTH – Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the excitement of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Celebrity Cutting presented by Dallas based international real estate firm Icon Global. Join us on November 29th at the historic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth for a night filled with thrilling competition, celebrity appearances, and a celebration of Western heritage.

This event is not just about the cutting horse tradition; it’s also a chance to support a worthy cause—raising funds for UT Southwestern Medical Center, Fort Worth. Witness your favorite stars, including Brandon Sklenar, International POLO Superstar and former Ralph Lauren Model Nacho Figueras, and Jefferson White as they dive into the world of cutting horses and compete with the help of distinguished NCHA riders and horses.

For an even more unforgettable experience, consider purchasing a VIP ticket that includes a front-row seat to the action and special celebrity access. At the VIP Pre-Party, you can enjoy a performance by Luke Grimes (Kayce of Yellowstone) and interact with other celebrities in an exclusive setting. Though not competing, additional celebrities, such as Nicole Kidman, will be joining the meet-and-greet. Enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres while snapping photos and chatting with your favorites!

Bring your friends and family to support this extraordinary event that combines charity, entertainment, and the love of the Western lifestyle. Get your tickets now and secure your spot at an unforgettable evening! We can’t wait to see you there!

Competing celebrities include:

Ian Bohen (Yellowstone, Teen Wolf)

Nacho Figueras (Argentina – Actor, Former Ralph Lauren model, professional polo player- ( See about Nacho Figueras below )

) LaMonica Garrett (1883, Lioness)

Austin Hebert (Lioness)

Jen Landon (Yellowstone)

Thad Luckinbill (Lioness)

Brecken Merrill (Yellowstone)

Aminah Nieves (1923)

Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone)

Michelle Randolph (Land Man, 1923)

Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone series actor and producer)

Brandon Sklenar (1923, It Ends With Us)

Forrie Smith (Yellowstone)

Jefferson White (Yellowstone, Chicago P.D.)

To purchase tickets and for the full list of celebrity competitors, visit: https://www.prekindle.com/event/53271-celebrity-fort-worth

About the National Cutting Horse Association

The NCHA, with over 13,000 members globally, has been a leader in promoting the sport of cutting, celebrating the unique skills of both horse and rider. This event exemplifies NCHA’s mission of bringing the world closer to the dynamic Western lifestyle through competitive and charity-driven events.

About Nacho Figueras

Nacho Figueras is one of the world’s most recognizable faces in the equestrian and polo community, renowned not only for his prowess on the polo field but also for his deep commitment to elevating the sport globally. With a career that spans championships, international tournaments, and prestigious events from Miami to Aspen and the Australian Gold Coast, Nacho has become a symbol of excellence and elegance in the sport of kings. Beyond the polo field, Nacho has become a respected ambassador for the equestrian lifestyle, blending his athletic career with an impressive portfolio of business ventures and philanthropic efforts. Notably, he has been an active supporter and friend of Prince Harry, co-hosting charity polo matches worldwide to support the Sentebale Foundation, which provides vital resources for children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa. An entrepreneur at heart, Nacho has expanded his influence into various industries. He has partnered on innovative projects that bring the polo and equestrian heritage to the forefront. His newest ventures include luxury real estate developments with equestrian amenities, and a vision for creating an indoor global polo league, showcasing his ambition to leave an enduring legacy in the sport. In every venture, Nacho brings a level of authenticity, charm, and dedication that has made him an icon in the equestrian world and beyond. His commitment to family, heritage, and the preservation of polo’s spirit ensures that he remains not just a player, but a true ambassador of the lifestyle and values he holds dear.

About Icon Global:

Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical, marketing and sales campaigns for unique, high-end ranches and one-of-a-kind real estate assets globally.

The company was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native led the global marketing and record sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas, listed at $725 million dollars. The Waggoner is known as the largest ranch holding in North America under one fence.

Other notable deals include the sale of the $240 million Sandow lakes ranch owned by Alcoa Corporation, and the $100 Million -Tomas Ranch for ExxonMobil. Icon also sold the $60 million-Barefoot Ranch, then partially owned by Hayman Capital Founder and CIO Kyle Bass and Wil Van Lo of Quantum Energy Partners. In 2023 Icon sold the Quarter Horse Ranch owned by sports analyst and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday Terry Bradshaw, listed at $22.5 million.

Icon Global is a Globally connected full-service brokerage firm specializing in unique, often complex, one-of-a-kind real estate opportunities, including Ranch, Industrial, Commercial, Equestrian, Agribusiness, Hospitality and other special assets. Icon recently launched Icon Black Label Privé in Europe with offices in London England and Normandy France. Privé is a private service representing off-market, non-public real estate and other unique business assets for discrete clientele across several categories.

Media Contact:

Jessica Gryder

Marketing Manager

817-244-6188 ext. 120

jgryder@nchacutting.com