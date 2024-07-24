Posted on by Amy Sales

Riding & Writing…

Gina McKnightMonday Creek Publishing Author, Freelance Writer, Equestrian and Blogger! 

Welcome to my international blog about horses, writers, authors, books, cowboys, equestrians, photographers, artists, poets, poems, and more horses…

  • Between the Ears Horse Expeditions:  This month we welcome world equestrians, Amelia and Lauren, the proprietors of Between the Ears Expeditions: Gritty and wild horse treks. A fascinating endeavor, Amelia and Lauren host international horseback riding vacations that “combine adventure and simplicity with one goal — to connect you to the natural world, the people around you, and yourself.”  … Read more here…  

More on the blog…

  • A beloved veterinarian from Maine to Colorado to the Ohio Valley – read about Abbott P. Smith, DVM, Athens, Ohio, in “Milliron: The Biography follow my Amazon Author Page!
  • Promote what you love! Send me your info and I’ll post your business, book, stallion, photography or art! – Horse Business 
  • To read all of my Riding & Writing archived freelance, interviews, and book reviews, visit https://ginamc.blogspot.com/
  • Member: Outdoor Writers of Ohio, Ohio Arts Council, Appalachian Author’s Guild, Ohio Quarter Horse Association, Ohio Poetry Association, Ohio Paint Horse Association, Ohio Horse Council 

http://www.gmcknight.com/

Media Contact:
Gina McNight
gmcknight11@gmail.com