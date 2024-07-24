Gina McKnight, Monday Creek Publishing Author, Freelance Writer, Equestrian and Blogger!

Welcome to my international blog about horses, writers, authors, books, cowboys, equestrians, photographers, artists, poets, poems, and more horses…

Between the Ears Horse Expeditions: This month we welcome world equestrians, Amelia and Lauren, the proprietors of Between the Ears Expeditions: Gritty and wild horse treks. A fascinating endeavor, Amelia and Lauren host international horseback riding vacations that “combine adventure and simplicity with one goal — to connect you to the natural world, the people around you, and yourself.” … Read more here…

More on the blog…

A beloved veterinarian from Maine to Colorado to the Ohio Valley – read about Abbott P. Smith, DVM, Athens, Ohio, in “Milliron: The Biography“ follow my Amazon Author Page !

follow my ! Promote what you love! Send me your info and I’ll post your business, book, stallion, photography or art! – Horse Business

To read all of my Riding & Writing archived freelance, interviews, and book reviews, visit https://ginamc.blogspot.com/

archived freelance, interviews, and book reviews, visit https://ginamc.blogspot.com/ Member: Outdoor Writers of Ohio, Ohio Arts Council, Appalachian Author’s Guild, Ohio Quarter Horse Association, Ohio Poetry Association, Ohio Paint Horse Association, Ohio Horse Council

http://www.gmcknight.com/

Media Contact:

Gina McNight

gmcknight11@gmail.com