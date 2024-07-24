WeRideTogether Presents 1.20 Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic During Sonoma Horse Park (SHP) Summer Classic, July 24-28

Coaches will receive goodie bags filled with #WeRideTogether x Dreamers & Schemers Socks, BitchStix chap sticks, provided in partnership with BarnStyle, and educational resources promoting healthy coach/athlete relationships

Sonoma, CA (July 24, 2024) – #WeRideTogether, a non-profit dedicated to preventing sexual misconduct in sports through education, awareness, and resources, is proud to announce its continued support in the equestrian community by presenting the #WeRideTogether 1.20 Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic at the SHP Summer Classic. The event will take place on July 28th in the Wells Fargo Grand Prix arena.

The winner of the #WeRideTogether Classic will receive a beautiful #WeRideTogether wool cooler and baseball hat, 2nd place will receive an Equestrian Stockholm Saddle Pad and a signature hat, and 3rd place will receive a custom t-shirt and a signature hat. Additionally, coaches will have access to valuable resources to help promote healthy power dynamics and positive coach/athlete relationships. Coaches and VIP guests will also receive a pair of #WeRideTogether x Dreamers & Schemers socks.

“The Sonoma Horse Park team has been a strong supporter of #WeRideTogether since our launch, and we are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the 1.20 Junior/AO jumper classic during SHP Summer Classic,” said Michaela Callie, Executive Director of #WeRideTogether. “This event marks the beginning of a larger partnership as we plan a 2025 Charity Classic to continue raising awareness for cultivating healthy sport and healthy competition.”

“We are so happy to have #WeRideTogether back at Sonoma Horse Park during our summer series and look forward to the further expansion of our partnership in 2025 and beyond. We also want to thank Bitchstix and BarnStyle for their contributions to our trainer bags on behalf of #WeRideTogether” said Ashley Herman, manager of Sonoma Horse Park.

To learn more, please check out # WeRideTogether’s blog.

ABOUT #WERIDETOGETHER

Founded in 2021, #WeRideTogether started as an awareness campaign and educational website designed to empower, inform, and unite the equestrian community around sexual misconduct prevention and create healthy training environments for all sports. Showcasing powerful first-person interviews from sexual abuse survivors, #WeRideTogether promotes transparent dialogue around sexual misconduct, raises awareness for the many forms grooming and abuse can take, and helps diminish the stigma and fear of coming forward by giving survivors a safe platform to share their voices. The organization has since grown into a 501(c)3 and is creating a blueprint to help make all sports safer for youth, amateur, and professional athletes.

Visit WeRideTogether.today to watch compelling PSAs, find educational tools and resources, and learn how you can help keep sports safe for everyone.

