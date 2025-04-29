Schleese Education for May 2025

Join us for one of the Livestreams listed below at your convenience and learn about the latest developments in saddle fitting! Mark your calendars!

Plus, keep an additional eye open for additional Q&As and lectures to be shared on the Schleese YouTube Channel and the Schleese Facebook Page.

MAY

Dr. Robyn Kopala & Dr. Hannah Morrison – https://www.instagram.com/meadow_lane_equine/

May 1, 2025 @ 11:00 am EST

Meadow Lane Equine Clinic is based outside of Vancouver, Canada. It is a 3-veterinarian general equine practice with a strong focus on sports horse medicine. Its veterinarians are certified by ISELP (in advanced musculoskeletal ultrasound), acupuncture and chiropractic, as well as the FEI as a treating veterinarian.

Bex Meadows – https://www.instagram.com/jaybirdequestrian/

May 2, 2025 @ 4:00 pm EST

Bex is currently getting certified in equine massage therapy and wants to combine that knowledge with saddle fitting. She is an equine student at Delval and hopes to start her own business after school to specialize in equine massage and bodywork. She is very passionate about advocating for the mental and physical well-being of the horse, specifically with positive reinforcement training. Bex would love to combine a background of massage and saddle fitting with training and exercise to help create happier and healthier horses.

Julia Feidler – https://www.instagram.com/thesouthernhorsegirl/

May 5, 2025 @ 9:30 am EST

Julia is a dressage rider and trainer, focused on a foundation of groundwork and correct biomechanics. She and her mom own and manage their NC farm, which has 6 horses of all different breeds and backgrounds.

Alysen Starko-Bowes – https://www.instagram.com/trainyourseat/

May 5, 2025 @ 3:00 pm EST

Train Your Seat is an equestrian training methodology developed by Alysen that integrates embodied rider biomechanics with mental imagery to enhance the rider’s awareness, movement efficiency, and communication with the horse. The approach is designed to fully acknowledge the unique interaction between horse and rider, helping equestrians refine their movement and balance to create a more harmonious and effective partnership. Embodied Rider Biomechanics is the foundation of this approach and focuses on how the rider’s movement affects the horse, how the rider can absorb and redirect forces to move fluidly with the horse, and how biomechanics, psychology, and sensory awareness combine to create more effective riding. Train Your Seat has grown into an international community of certified Rider Biomechanics Trainers, equipping equestrian coaches with advanced tools to help their students achieve true stability and fluidity.

Julia Benz – https://www.instagram.com/impossiblecheckers/

May 5, 2025 @ 4:00 pm EST

Julia has a degree in botany and works in Northern California. She owns a five-acre property in the South Bay Area where she lives and keeps her horses. Julia began riding horses in the fifth grade with a benefactor named John Ramos, who assigned her many horses to ride. Until she left for college, Julia rode primarily bareback in the Palo Alto foothills. After college, she found her way to Jeff Moore at Osierlea, who has made her the rider she is today. Julia strives to share that which is being lost in the modern equine world. She continues to learn new ways to train and four years ago, began target training with positive reinforcement. In her opinion, everyone who touches horses should have an understanding of the four quadrants of operant conditioning.

Dr. Stephanie Crawford – https://www.instagram.com/oncoursechiro/

May 6, 2025 @ 10:30 am EST

Steffi Spielhaupter – https://www.instagram.com/scienceforsoundness/

May 6, 2025 @ 2:30 pm EST

Steffi is an Equine Scientist (MSc) and Equine Therapist (ESMT). She provides support with individual journeys of conscious horse-human connection and personal growth by working with the nuances of equine soundness, always considering the health of the horse’s nervous system in the process. To Steffi, soundness is not just a word to describe a healthy and balanced horse, it is a way of living and interacting. Steffi has three horses who live in a herd environment. She loves how the environment and training help them become more expressive and connected. She knows how easily the balance of physical soundness can be thrown off by ill-fitting equipment. Steffi has struggled to find the right saddle fit for herself and her horses, and the Schleese philosophy has stood out to her.

Jade Alexandrea – https://www.instagram.com/jade_alexandream/ – May 6, 2025 @ 4:00pm EST

Jade is a novice horse owner on a mission to share everything she learns on her journey into smashing the paradigms that have put the sport first, and the horse second, in the equestrian world. Jade is passionate about learning everything she can to interact, train, and ride ethically, and she shares with everyone looking to do the same. She is currently bringing her 12-year-old OTTB back to work after non-surgical kissing spine rehab with a focus on self-carriage and biomechanics, as well as transitioning barefoot.

Kate Kudelko – https://www.instagram.com/painted__dressage/

May 7, 2025 @ 11:00 am EST

Kate is a young professional based in Brooksville, Florida, specializing in training ponies, small horses, and rescues in dressage. Most of her clients’ horses are paints and stock crosses, so she has run into her fair share of complications fitting horses who have very wide shoulders in comparison to the size of their bodies.

Kaly – https://www.instagram.com/kaly_horsegirl?igsh=ZHlnM2h5em9pNGd3

May 8, 2025 @ 4:00 pm EST

Gaya Salit – https://www.instagram.com/chaser_and_me/

May 12, 2025 @ 10:30 am EST

Gaya is a 24-year-old from Israel and has been riding for 14 years, mainly western. She has a horse named Monty, whom she got as a 3-year-old and trained. Monty is now 10. Together they mainly do trail riding, liberty work and positive reinforcement. Monty is barefoot, and Gaya trims him herself. Gaya used to have a treeless saddle for Monty’s growing-up years, but they switched to a western saddle that he enjoys much more 2 years ago.

Alice Ross – https://www.instagram.com/bodyworkbyalice/

May 12, 2025 @ 2:30 pm EST

Alice is an Equine & Canine bodyworker (soon to add humans to the list!) currently based in Cheshire (North West England). She focuses on fascia and trauma release and looks at the impact both physical and emotional tension have on the body. After leaving school, Alice spent 6 years living and working in South Africa as a trail guide and rider before coming back to the UK in 2019 to focus on building her bodywork business there.

Madeline Byrd – https://www.instagram.com/controlhaltdelete/

May 12, 2025 @ 4:15 pm EST

Madeline started her riding journey around 10 years old and found herself with an OTTB around 15. They dabbled in local shows but stuck to trail rides and in-hand work. Shortly after losing her heart horse, a young quarter horse fell into her lap. 100s of miles on the trails later, they found their love for eventing and will soon make their BN debut this season, maybe with a little yellow horse named Pickle Chip in tow.

