National Snaffle Bit Association is thrilled to be hosting The Starting Line show, an NSBA horse show in the heart of the Midwest. This show will be held July 24–27, 2025 in Gifford, Illinois, and is open to all breeds, and offers two sets of APHA as well as an AQHA Alliance event.

“NSBA has seen incredible growth at large circuits and major horse shows, we have also heard clearly from our membership that there is a serious need for more weekend and local horse shows,” Executive Director Stephanie Lynn shared.

“NSBA has a responsibility to all of our members–whether your goal is a world championship or learning to post on the correct diagonal, and every incredible achievement in between. We see a show like this as an opportunity to lead the way in offering a great showing experience to riders of every level and model how bringing all breeds together strengthens our community as a whole.”.

Exhibitors at the inaugural The Starting Line show will have the opportunity to show twice with one show on Thursday and Friday and the next on Saturday and Sunday. By having NSBA as the host, all breeds and exhibitors will have the unique opportunity to show together, and trainers whose barns are made up of multiple breeds will finally be able to bring all of their customers to the same show.

NSBA hopes that, in the future, more shows introduce this model and local breed affiliates are able to partner to better serve all of their members. Collaboration and a willingness to think outside the box raises the bar for everyone.

NSBA is excited to offer exhibitors at The Starting Line additional incentives beyond the high-quality showing experience. Half of each entry fee will be jackpotted back to exhibitors in every class and there will be prizes, giveaways and a fun atmosphere throughout the weekend. Brand new NSBA members will also be welcomed into the community by receiving a free horse registration with each new NSBA membership purchased at the show. Exhibitors who compete in any Horsemanship classes at The Starting Line will also receive an invite to the CINCH Horsemanship Invitational at the NSBA World Championship Show.

To learn more about The Starting Line, or to make your stall reservations and entries today, contact show management TNT Events. Details can be found at tnteventinfo.com, by contacting tnteventinfo@gmail.com or the NSBA Office at (847) 623-6722.

Whether you’re gaining mileage or gunning for points, The Starting Line is where momentum begins.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about the NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

National Snaffle Bit Association, Inc. – 120 Mesa St., Weatherford, TX 76086 – Phone: (847)-623-6722

###

[Reprinting all or part of this news release is permitted, so long as credit is given to the National Snaffle Bit Association and a link provided back to nsba.com.]

Media contact:

Connie Lechleitner

Executive Editor | ABC | APR

National Snaffle Bit Association

thewaytogo@nsba.com

