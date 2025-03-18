Sponsorships Available for 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that sponsorships are now available for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, taking place at the Kentucky Horse Park on October 8-11. Sponsorships put brands in front of an audience at the largest retraining competition in North America for recently-retired racehorses and former broodmares.

“Partnering with the Thoroughbred Makeover makes companies more than just a sponsor,” said Megan Garlich, RRP development manager. “Our sponsoring partners join a passionate team of individuals and organizations committed to the advancement of Thoroughbreds in equestrian sport and the development of dedicated trainers who invest in their future. We are grateful to the many sponsors who have supported our mission through this event, and are excited to welcome additional aligned businesses, agencies, and brands to help us to shape the Thoroughbred aftercare landscape for the better.”

Sponsorship packages are available at levels designed to fit any budget and can be customized with print, digital and event-based advertising and assets. Higher tiers of sponsorship include naming rights to various aspects of the event, including the competition itself as well as health and wellness initiatives plus networking and social events.

The Thoroughbred Makeover is uniquely positioned at the intersection between the equestrian and Thoroughbred racing industries, drawing competitors and spectators from both industries, as well as from all across North America. This year’s competition will culminate in a new Championships format, featuring final rounds for the top ten in each discipline on Saturday throughout the Kentucky Horse Park. The event is widely hailed as the largest gathering for those with an interest in Thoroughbred aftercare.

For more information about sponsorship, please visit the Sponsorship page on the RRP website, or contact Megan Garlich, development manager, at mgarlich@therrp.org.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-exclusive online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

