BOOK OF BARN HACKS MAKES LIFE EASIER AROUND THE BARN

Riders of a Certain Age™ is excited to announce the release of “The Riders of a Certain Age Book of Barn Hacks.”

This 120-page, digest sized book is filled with over 1000 ideas to make life easier around the barn and better for your horses. It focuses on practical techniques for organization, money-saving tips, and simple solutions for common chores.

The ‘easy-to-find-what-you-are-looking-for’ format includes hacks for tack rooms and stalls, feeding, fly control, trailering, storage, and safety. Full-color illustrations highlight DIY projects for mounting blocks, efficient hay feeders, and blanket storage.

Color images of the front and back covers plus sample inside pages are available upon request.

Written by Fran Severn, the award-winning author of “Riders of a Certain Age: Your Guide to Loving Horses Mid-Life and Beyond,” The Book of Barn Hacks is the result of years of collecting ideas from social media sites, magazine archives, YouTube, other riders, and personal experience.

The Riders of a Certain Age Book of Barn Hacks is available from www.bookofbarnhacks.com or www.ridersofacertainage.com.

Fran can be reached at fran@ridersofacertainage.com.

Media Contact:

Fran Severn

fran@ridersofacertainage.com