The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) and Markel are Proud to Announce the 2024 PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in recognizing the exceptional credentialed professionals who serve at PATH Intl. Member Centers across the country, ensuring the highest quality of instruction in equine-assisted services (EAS). PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winner of the 2024 PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year Award, sponsored by Markel. Congratulations to Hilary Groh, nominated by Northwest Therapeutic Riding Center in Bellingham, Washington.

Hilary Groh and all the PATH Intl. Region award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. annual meeting held virtually on December 10, 2024. As a PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor (CTRI), Hilary was nominated by Northwest Therapeutic Riding Center for her exceptional contributions to their program. She is described as instrumental in every aspect of their operations. Hilary is multi-talented, creative and steady, always prioritizing the needs of the program, participants, horses and volunteers above her own. Her dedication is extraordinary, giving her heart, soul and time to help others. One parent remarked, “Hilary consistently considers my child’s specific needs and adapts quickly. Her work has been transformative, leading to significant progress in both physical and emotional development.”

As a PATH Intl. CTRI®, the only independently accredited certification in the equine-assisted services industry, Hilary and all PATH Intl. CTRI®s uphold a professional code of ethics and adhere to PATH Intl. Standards for safety and education to deliver high-quality equine-assisted services. PATH Intl. CEO Kathy Alm said of the awardees: “Recognizing the accomplishments of these credentialed equine-assisted services professionals who continue to refine and advance their skills is a beautiful way to shine a light on the impact of these services on their communities and beyond. Markel’s dedication and support of PATH Intl., the members, and credentialed professionals demonstrates their commitment to the entire industry.”

Markel, a generous and longtime gold-level sponsor of PATH Intl., proudly sponsors the PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year Award. The global specialty insurance provider, which deeply values safety and unparalleled customer service, celebrates all the dedicated, innovative, and safety-minded PATH Intl. certified professionals like Hilary Groh. “We are deeply honored to sponsor such a prestigious award,” states Emily Springman, Markel’s managing director, “We join PATH Intl. in celebrating Hilary Groh and all the PATH Intl. professionals who provide invaluable services to their communities. Their dedication and positive impact make them all winners every single day. We look forward to continuing our support for PATH Intl. and their incredible work.”

Congratulations to all the 2024 PATH Intl. Region Credentialed Professional of the Year winners!

Region 1: No Nominations in 2024

Region 2: Sara McLaughlin, EquiCenter, Inc., Honeoye, NY

Region 3: Grace Flanders, Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, Aiken, SC

Region 4: Amanda Bubb, Reins of Life, Inc., South Bend, IN

Region 5: Anne Craig, Saddle Up!, Franklin, TN

Region 6: Emily Dilliard, NDSU Bison Strides Equine-Assisted Services, Fargo, ND

Region 7: Jean Maraist, Main Stay Therapeutic Farm, Richmond, IL

Region 8: Anthony Busacca, Inspiration Ranch, Spring, TX

Region 9: Hilary Groh, NorthWest Therapeutic Riding Center, Bellingham, WA

Region 10: No Nominations in 2024

Region 11: No Nominations in 2024

For a full list of the states and countries included in each of the PATH Intl. Regions please visit: https://pathintl.org/membership/regions/

For a full list and photos of all award winners please visit: https://pathintl.org/2024-awards/

Congratulations again to all the 2024 PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year Award Winners. Thank you as always to Markel for their continued support and sponsorship of this award, recognizing the best professionals in equine-assisted services.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

About Markel:

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant

Communications & Marketing Coordinator

sconant@pathintl.org

(800) 369-7433, ext. 123