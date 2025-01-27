Registration Opens for 2025 ASPCA Right Horse Summit

The ASPCA Right Horse Summit will host thought leaders and innovators in the equine industry for three days of collaboration and networking in Fort Worth, Tex.



FORT WORTH – The 2025 ASPCA Right Horse Summit, taking place from March 18-20 in Fort Worth, Tex. will bring together industry pioneers and leaders in equine welfare for three days of education, networking and inspiration around the goal of increasing equine adoption.

Hosted by the ASPCA Right Horse program, the Summit schedule includes opportunities to engage with and learn from a variety of industry professionals and Partner equine shelters and rescues around key topics related to increasing capacity and adoptions, providing community resources and marketing. A variety of resources, experiences with live horses, networking opportunities and more will be offered. This year, attendees will also participate in hands-on sessions at the facility of ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Partner, Humane Society of North Texas.

The Summit is open to anyone with a passion for helping horses and advancing equine adoption. Previous conferences have been attended by equine advocates and rescue professionals, veterinarians, students and equine industry members.

“The ASPCA Right Horse Summit is a unique opportunity for thought leaders and equine industry stakeholders to share ideas around improving equine welfare through adoption. It’s both a creative and educational space that has historically resulted in powerful new collaborations and innovations,” said Cailin Caldwell, Director, ASPCA Right Horse program. “We look forward to hosting both Partners and newcomers alike in-person this March to celebrate the collective work being done to support horses in transition across the country.”

ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Partners and active Warm-Up Ring groups are eligible for travel reimbursement available on a first-come first-served basis. If you represent a non-profit adoption group and would like to explore partnership, join the Warm-Up Ring. Space is limited, and all are encouraged to register here as soon as possible.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Garza

646-291-4543 / alexandra.garza@aspca.org