Top Collegiate Equestrian Teams and Riders Qualify for the 2025 IHSA National Championship at Eight Zone Finals

The field is set for an exciting collegiate equestrian competition at Tryon International.

Gladys, Va. ­­– April 9, 2025 – The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) held eight Zone Finals across North America from March 29 to April 6. These premier hunter seat competitions determined the teams and individual riders advancing to the 2025 IHSA National Championship, which will take place at the indoor complex at Tryon International in Mill Spring, North Carolina, May 2–4.



From each Zone Finals, the top two teams and the top two individual riders from each division all qualified to compete at the highlight of the IHSA season. The top three USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Riders from each Zone qualifying class are eligible to compete in the coveted USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup. The IHSA National Championship determines the team and individual champions in both hunter seat and Western. The Western qualifiers were determined at the NRHA Western Semi-Finals in March.



ZONE 1

Zone 1 Finals, held April 6 at Mystic Valley Equestrian Center in Gales Ferry, Connecticut, delivered a thrilling finish. Mount Holyoke College, coached by CJ Law, narrowly edged out the competition to win the Zone Championship with 40 points. Northeastern University and the University of Rhode Island each finished close behind with 39 points, forcing a tie-breaker for the Reserve Champion title. Thanks to earning the most first-place ribbons, Northeastern University, coached by Kate Roncarati, claimed the Reserve Championship and secured their first-ever trip to the IHSA National Championship along with the champion Mount Holyoke team.

Repeating her 2024 Zone Finals performance, first-place winner Madeline Ahern, Stonehill College, will be joined by second-place finisher Willow Vince from Amherst College and third-place Isabella Kate from the University of Vermont, to contend for the USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup.



ZONE 2

On April 5, West Virginia University hosted the IHSA Zone 2 Finals at JW Research Farm in Reedsville, West Virginia. The 2023 National Champion Skidmore College team, coached by Belinda Colgan, nabbed the championship with 44 points and will return to the IHSA National Championship. They will be joined at Tryon by the reserve champion Sacred Heart University team, coached by Tiffany Hajdasz, who earned 37 points.

Cornell University’s Riley Gerardo earned the USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider Zone Championship. Harper Eskey from St. Lawrence University was the reserve champion and Kylie Hwalek from Sacred Heart University was third. All three will have the chance to compete in the USHJA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup.

ZONE 3

Centenary University, the host team, captured the Zone title with 44 points under coaches Michael Dowling and Heather Clark. Delaware Valley University (coached by Ciara Tjong) followed with 37 points to secure Reserve Champion honors.

Centenary University’s Caroline Mancini topped the USHJA/High-Point Hunter Seat Rider, joined by runner-up Evan Holt from Delaware Valley University and third place Maggie Lawrence from the University of Delaware placing. All three riders will vie for the USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup at the IHSA National Championship at Tryon International.



ZONE 4

Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia, hosted the Zone 4 Championship on April 5, and in tightly-contested competition, the championship went to the University of Lynchburg (Lynchburg, Virginia) making history with their Zone Championship. Coached by Phillip Williamson, the University of Lynchburg team earned 47 points. The Zone 4 Reserve Championship went to the 2019 and 2022 IHSA National Champions, Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College, coached by Heather Richardson, with 36 points. These teams will have a chance to earn the National Championship title at the IHSA National Championship on the first weekend in May.

Third at the 2024 Zone 4 Final, Emma Pell, from Emory and Henry, was named the Zone Champion Hunter Seat High-Point Rider with St. Andrews University’s Savannah Hutto in reserve and Kendall Ball, from Towson University, in third place. Each will be in the running for the top spot in the USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup at the IHSA National Championship in May.

ZONE 5

The Zone 5 Finals championship honors were presented to the 2024 National Champions and host Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), coached by Ashley Henry, earning 52 points. The SCAD team will defend their title in Tryon. Reserve champion honors went to Berry College (Rome, Georgia), coached by Margaret Ellington, with 39 points.

SCAD’s Alexander Alston earned the 2025 Zone 5 championship as the USHJA/IHSA High-Point Hunter Seat Rider. He will be joined at Tryon by reserve champion Abigail Fox from Mississippi State University and third-place finisher Emma Sameth, from the University of the South, to compete for the coveted USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup.

ZONE 6

At the Zone 6 Finals, hosted by the University of Miami-Ohio in Oxford, Ohio,on April 5, the Otterbein University team, coached by Kari Briggs, was named champion with 43 points. The Miami University-Ohio team, coached by Heather Pinnick, earned the reserve championship, earning 41 points. The two teams punched their tickets to the IHSA National Championship.

Riders qualified for the USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup at IHSA Nationals. The Zone champion, Mary Roskens from Miami University-Ohio, was the reserve champion at last year’s Zone Finals. She will have another chance at the National Championship to earn the coveted trophy. The Zone 6 reserve champion, Lake Erie College’s Delani Franklin, was the 2024 National Champion USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup. Franklin will return to Tryon International to defend the title. Colleen Pettengill from the Ohio State University earned the third-place prize and a chance at the national championship.

ZONE 7

Ledges Sporting Horses hosted the Zone 7 Finals in Roscoe, Illinois, on March 29. Purdue University and its team, coached by Kathryn Kraft, emerged as champions with 50 points. The University of Wisconsin-River Falls, coached by Rachel Walker, earned reserve champion honors with 34 points. These teams have secured their spots at the National Championship.

Zone 7 Champion Jessica Claire Goodwin from Washington University of St. Louis, reserve champion Anna Cahill, from Purdue University and third-place Karolina Blando, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will compete in the USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup at the IHSA National Championship at Tryon International.

ZONE 8

On April 5, Zone 8 Finals host Stanford University (Stanford, California), coached by Vanessa Bartsch, took their 18th consecutive Zone championship. The team earned 47 points and will advance to the IHSA National Championship. Reserve champion honors went to the University of Southern California, coached by Kat Griffiths, with 39 points.

The University of Southern California’s Ellie Kurtz earned the champion USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, with reserve champion Clare Carmichael from the University of British Columbia and third-place finisher Maddie Hawks from Colorado State University adding their names to the entry list for the USHJA/IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup, at the IHSA National Championship in May.

At the IHSA National Championship, everyone starts with a clean slate—giving every qualified team and rider a true shot at capturing a national title. The playing field is level and the excitement is building.



“This year’s eight Zone Finals delivered some exciting and unexpected results,” said IHSA Executive Director Peter Cashman. “Congratulations to all the qualifiers! We’re grateful to Back on Track, USHJA, CWD, Dreamers & Schemers and #WeRideTogether for generously providing prizes, and we extend our sincere thanks to the horse providers, host schools, venues, judges, riders, coaches and supporters who made it all possible. We can’t wait to see everyone at the IHSA National Championship at Tryon International in May.”

ABOUT IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at a range of riding levels and offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at nearly 400 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means that college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.



Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with 8,000 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.



For more information, go to IHSAinc.com or contact media@IHSAinc.com.

Media Contact:

Carrie Wirth

carrie@eqmedia.agency