The Marley Project Returns for the Seen Through Horses Campaign 2025

Seen Through Horses showcases the incredible impact horses have on mental health and wellness while bringing together members of the equine community to help support equine-assisted services.

Camden, SC April 7, 2025- Horses have been incorporated into various human health and wellness services for many years, however, involving horses within the context of mental health is relatively new. Horses, in partnership with therapy or personal growth and well-being, can make a big difference for the mental health challenges so many people face and help them heal in a safe and powerful way.

The Marley Project, Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) dedicated to Equine Assisted Services including education, rescue, and public service projects. The Marley Project provides and supports wellness programs, equine experiences through literature and the arts, and collaborations with local charity organizations. In keeping with their mission, the organization has announced the third year of participation in the 2025 Seen Through Horses Campaign.

Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer campaign convening individuals, mental health professionals, celebrities, and influencers to help increase awareness and public engagement and raise funds. The Marley Project is among 95 organizations across the country working to improve access to programs incorporating horses into mental health and personal growth. This collaborative campaign coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month from May 1-31, 2025.

“We have always looked for innovative ways of providing equine assisted services for our community,” explained Julianne Neal, Marley Project Executive Director. “Our core values include service to others, collaborations between horses and humans and empathy for others as our participants are self-empowered to serve as the authors of their own stories. From our equine rescue program to experiential learning for groups and individuals, we have personally seen the difference this work has made for so many people. We are so pleased to partner with all of the campaign partners and sponsors to further awareness about the power of horses for wellness, healing and personal growth.”

In addition to Title Sponsorship from Zoetis and Executive Director, Horses for Mental Health, the Seen Through Horses Campaign has secured Premier Partnerships with the American Horse Council, American Psychological Association’s Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA/HAI), Arenas For Change (ARCH), The EQUUS Film & Arts Fest, Black in the Saddle, Equine Network, EQUUS Foundation, EQUUS Television Network, Horses & Humans Research Foundation​​, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Natural Lifemanship, New Trails Learning Systems, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Rescued Hearts, Rural Minds, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), The HERD Institute, and US Equestrian.

To learn more about The Marley Project, visit the campaign at https://sth2025.raiselysite.com/the-marley-project-inc.

To learn more about how Seen Through Horses is showcasing the incredible impact horses have on mental health, visit horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign.

For more information, contact: Julianne Neal (803)351-0223 jamediaconnections@gmail.com

Images available on request.

About The Marley Project

About Seen Through Horses

Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer campaign composed of individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness, public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth. Horses can make a much-needed difference for the mental health challenges so many in our world face. Seen Through Horses aims to convene a community, empower nonprofits, and share stories of transformation to illustrate the positive impacts of incorporating horses into mental health services and programs. The campaign is composed of mental health and equine professionals who have dedicated their lives to supporting both horses and humans. Seen Through Horses Campaign is produced by Horses for Mental Health, and is made possible by our Title Sponsor, Zoetis.

Media Contact:

Julianne Neal

julianneneal@me.com