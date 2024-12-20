Trio of Texas Veterinary Students Awarded $10,000 Merck Animal Health Scholarships by The Foundation for the Horse 

Three outstanding Texas veterinary students have each been awarded $10,000 Merck Animal Health Scholarships by The Foundation for the Horse. Recognized for their academic excellence, leadership in their schools and American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) student chapters, and ambitious long-term goals in equine practice, the recipients are Danyelle Reiskind and Drew Cook from Texas A&M University, and Kullen Sorrels from Texas Tech University. The awards were presented during the AAEP 70th Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida, on December 8, 2024.

The Merck Animal Health Scholarships program was established in 2015 by The Foundation for the Horse to support exemplary third-year veterinary students at colleges of veterinary medicine in the United States, Canada, and the West Indies. Students apply during their second or third year of veterinary school and must demonstrate the endorsement of AAEP members and clinical instructors.

Dr. Bryant Craig, a member of Merck Animal Health Equine Veterinary Professional Services, praised the scholarship recipients as key contributors to the future of equine care and welfare. He emphasized Merck Animal Health’s confidence in their leadership abilities to advance the organization’s mission of promoting healthier animals through scientific innovation.

About Merck Animal Health

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: we use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than a century, we’ve been at the forefront of research, bringing forward medicines, vaccines and innovative health solutions for the world’s most challenging diseases. Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business of Merck.

Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, producers, pet owners, and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of connected technology that includes identification, traceability, and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being, and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/f275881f/f81f5itAFES4p4oH-Wz1OQ?u=http://www.merck-animal-health.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving the welfare of the horse through education, research, and help for horses at risk. It is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. In 2024, in honor of its 30th anniversary, The Foundation awarded a record $3 million in scholarships, grants, and program support to help transform the lives of horses throughout the United States and across the globe. To learn more, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org.

Media Contact:

Jay Buckner

Marketing Manager

The Foundation for the Horse

(859) 705-0365

jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org