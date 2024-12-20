Premier Equisport Events Makes a Strategic Expansion by Being Named the New Show Producer at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park

San Juan Capistrano, CA— December 20, 2024 – Premier Equisport Events, a partnership between Nilforushan Equisport Events (NEE) and Equine Network (EN), is pleased to announce that it has been licensed by the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) to operate hunter/jumper competitions at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park.

Leveraging the exceptional experience developed for professionals, amateurs and spectators alike, Premier Equisport Events plans to bring itscompetitor first approach to the series at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in 2025. The Premier Equisport Event’s innovative style to equestrian event management offers prize-money classes, affordable showing options and engaging entertainment beyond competition including social events, game nights and first-class VIP experiences.

“Ali Nilforushan has a vision that puts the competitor and their experience first , ” share d Tom Winsor, CEO Equine Network. “We are excited to expand this model beyond Temecula for more equestrians and fans to experience firsthand.”

The show venue is located less than five miles from the Pacific Ocean near beaches, golf courses and shopping, making it an ideal horse-show destination for both spectators and competitors. Excited to launch this new venture, Premier Equisport Events willmake major infrastructure improvements to the venue to create a world-class horse show experience for years to come.

“We are thrilled to announce we have received the licenses for the horse shows to beheld at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, a cherished cornerstone of our equestrian community in California,” shared Ali Nilforushan. “As we take the reins, we are excited to infuse new energy and innovative ideas into the facility, ensuring it continues to thrive as a hub for horse lovers and spectators alike. We look forward to building on the strong foundation and invite everyone to join us in this exciting new chapter.”

“We thank the team at USEF for assisting us in our efforts to secure USEF-licensed competitions at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. Their expertise and guidance were critical to our success,” added Winsor.

This move builds upon Premier Equisport Events and Equine Network’s recent growth strategy, which has positioned the company as a comprehensive resource for equestrian athletes, enthusiasts and industry professionals.

For more information about Equine Network, visit EquineNetwork.com.

Media Contact:

Jenny Harris

President, Premier Equisport Group

jharris@equinenetwork.com

About Equine Network:

The Equine Network is the largest membership-based organization delivering content, competition, commerce and community for the equine world, and those that do business in it.

About Premier Equisport Group:

Premier Equisport Events is a division of Equine Network’s Premier Equisport Group (PEG). PEG combines the experience of Nilforushan Equisport Events with the resources and expertise of Equine Network to create exceptional events, resources, content and community to support the competitive equestrian.

About Growth Catalyst Partners:

Growth Catalyst Partners is a middle-market private equity firm investing in information, marketing and tech-enabled services businesses. GCP’s strategy involves targeting growth segments of industries and identifying and building market-leading companies with breakout potential. GCP partners with company founders and owners, along with top executives within those industries, and provides capital, proprietary deal origination and operating expertise to the management teams. GCP’s team has deep sector expertise and has led hundreds of transactions and successful investments in services businesses for over 20 years. Since the firm’s founding in 2015, GCP has completed over 110 acquisitions across its industry-leading platform companies. For more information, visit growthcatalystpartners.com.

