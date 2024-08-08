Two-Time World Champion Vicki Wilson Returns to Road to the Horse 2025

Media Photos Available

It was Road to the Horse 2017 when fans first met New Zealander and international show jumper Vicki Wilson. After dislocating her shoulder during the competition, Wilson rallied to not only finish the challenge but also claim her first World Championship of Colt Starting title. In 2018 Wilson returned and successfully defended her crown, joining an elite list of competitors who have captured back-to-back Road to the Horse titles. Wilson has not stepped into the Road to the Horse round pen in five years, but the esteemed horsewoman will return to Road to the Horse to compete as a Championship Competitor at the Kentucky Horse Park on March 27-30, 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome Vicki Wilson back to Road to the Horse in 2025,” Morris Equine Group President Tina Battock says. “The horse is at the forefront of all we do at Road to the Horse. Not only is Wilson a fierce competitor, but she is a shining advocate for the horse. We are grateful to have her join us in 2025.”

The two-time world champion is looking forward to the challenge and putting her years of training to the test.

“I am excited to return to Road to the Horse to work with an essentially blank canvas, create my own masterpiece and showcase what can be done with a beautiful unhandled Pitchfork Ranch colt,” Wilson says. “I look forward to putting everything I have learned over the last few years into practice, improving my horsemanship and building a fun relationship with a unique horse.”

Wilson is an accomplished show jumping rider and successfully competes up to the World Cup level (1.60m). Additionally, Wilson operates a large breeding operation where every horse is self-produced, never having brought a ready-made competition horse. Wilson has molded each special horse she has encountered, teaching them to become the best version of themselves and ensuring a great future. Wilson feels that every horse has the potential to be a champion, just not necessarily in the field humans choose. Wilson believes we must listen and read the horse to find the right fit, whether the horse will make a champion jumper or trail horse. Wilson gives each horse the opportunity to grow mentally, physically and emotionally, allowing them to master their training. Wilson chooses not to create a machine but to create a friend and willing partner who loves what they do. Wilson hopes to start this journey at Road to the Horse 2025 with her new colt, setting the foundations for a horse to grow in confidence.

Wilson will compete against the Road to the Horse 2024 World Champion, Tik Maynard, and another soon-to-be-announced final competitor. These three championship competitors will be joined by the Wild Card Challenge Champion, allowing a total of four colt starters to compete for horsemanship’s most prominent title at Road to the Horse 2025.

Road to the Horse 2025 takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park on March 27-30. Tickets are available at www.RoadtotheHorse.com or by calling 800-514-3849. World Championship and Wild Card Challenge competitors will be announced shortly. Follow Road to the Horse on Facebook or Instagram for the latest information.

