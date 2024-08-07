ANNOUNCING THE 2024 CUTEST FOAL CONTEST – ENTRIES NOW OPEN

Equine Office Solutions kicks off the search for the cutest foal of 2024!

Georgetown, Kentucky — August 7, 2024 — Equine Office Solutions is pleased to announce its 2024 Cutest Foal Contest. This free, nationwide event is designed to showcase and celebrate the adorable foals that warm our hearts every day. There’s nothing quite like watching those little ones playing out in the fields. Their silly antics and innocence are sure to put a smile on your face.

So, send us your best shot, and we’ll make your little one a star!!!

“We are thrilled to host the 2024 Cutest Foal Contest,” said Carol Aldridge, Owner of Equine Office Solutions. “This is a wonderful way to celebrate those sweet, little babies that bring so much joy to our lives.”

Visit https://www.equineofficesolutions.com/articles/cutest-foal-contest for complete information, and then enter your foals by August 31st, 2024.

Let’s come together to find out who will take home the coveted title of the Cutest Foal of 2024!

ABOUT EQUINE OFFICE SOLUTIONS

Equine Office Solutions is a full-service digital marketing and event management agency. Our focus is to resolve the unique challenges that equine business owners face in today’s rapidly changing digital world. Our clients enjoy personalized support, expert event management services, customized marketing plans and comprehensive sales funnels designed to increase website traffic and generate qualified leads for consistent, quality results.

Media Contact:

Carol Trimboli Aldridge

Ph: (859) 361-9416

carol@equineofficesolutions.com