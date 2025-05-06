United States Pony Clubs Announces the 2026 USPC Convention Dates and Location; USPC Seeking Speakers for Event

May 6, 2025 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is happy to announce that the 2026 USPC Convention, hosted by the North Central Prairie Region, will be at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort in Lincolnshire, Ill., January 28–February 1, 2026. USPC invites members of the equestrian community to apply to speak at the 2026 USPC Convention, the premiere educational conference provided by USPC. The event offers unique learning opportunities for attendees of all ages, with dozens of educational workshops, along with hands-on learning experiences, professional and USPC leader training, networking, and leadership opportunities for youth and young adults. In addition, the USPC Convention provides a unique platform for experts within the equine industry—including both USPC members and experts outside of Pony Club—to share their expertise on a horse-related topic.

“We invite a wide range of experts within the horse industry to educate equine enthusiasts and Pony Club members at the USPC Convention,” said Teresa Woods, USPC’s Executive Director. “We receive so much positive feedback after our Convention, which lets us know that attendees have all had a great time, gotten to socialize and network with each other, and learned as much as they can during the week. It’s truly a special event and the highlight of our year.”

Leadership training covers the first two days of the Convention on Thursday, January 29, and Friday January 30. Workshops are scheduled for the afternoon of Friday, January 30; all day on Saturday, January 31; and during the morning on Sunday, February 1. In addition, on Saturday morning, attendees can enjoy a free continental breakfast and the annual Meeting of the Corporation. Saturday caps off with a night of fine dining, dancing, and awards at the much-anticipated Saturday Night Banquet.

Another educational highlight of the Convention is the Research Project Fair, in which science-minded Pony Club members of all ages research a topic of interest and present their findings. Then they are honored during an awards luncheon. Other popular hands-on learning opportunities include the Anatomy Lab and the hands-on Horse Management Room, while Pony Paddock provides age-appropriate learning for the youngest attendees. In addition, the USPC National Youth Council (NYC) consists of delegates that will be nominated by USPC regions for a leadership conference in which Academy of Achievement honorees, who are experts within their fields, serve as mentors to NYC delegates.

Guests at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort are sure to enjoy the multiple dining options and an indoor pool, hot tub, spa, and fitness center, along with the nearby musical Marriott Theatre, where live performances and musicals happen.

USPC Seeking Workshop Presenters

Individuals with expertise, passion, and a desire to share knowledge are encouraged to submit workshop abstracts. Presentations can be 45 or 75 minutes, and a wide variety of topics are presented. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

Veterinary, farrier, and dental care

Horse care and management

Riding and horse training

Safety for equestrians

Discipline- and breed-specific opportunities

Rider equipment usage and safety

Land preservation and protection

Collegiate riding experiences and opportunities

Travel and lifestyle for the equestrian

Careers within the horse industry

How to get the most out of your Pony Club experience

Ways to be a more effective leader within Pony Club’s various leader roles

Tips for volunteering





Abstracts for workshops should be submitted online here no later than July 1, 2025, and should include a workshop title and a short (100 words or fewer) description of the workshop. A speaker at the USPC Convention is responsible for their own transportation and accommodations, but as an attendee, the presenter can enjoy many of the other activities and events of the USPC Convention. Set along Chicago’s North Shore, the Windy City offers a beautiful destination for tourist activities, as well.

Sponsorships and Trade Fair Spots Available

Individuals and businesses interested in partnering with USPC for the 2026 USPC Convention are also invited to participate through the trade fair and sponsorships. For more information about the trade fair, email Caryn Sappelli at admin@ponyclub.org. Sponsorship information can be found here or contact Marian Wahlgren at development@ponyclub.org.

For more information on the 2026 USPC Convention, visit the USPC website at www.ponyclub.org/events/convention.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Evers Conrad

communications@ponyclub.org

Pony Club: ponyclub.org

(859) 254-7669